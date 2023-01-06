ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Basketball fan sinks half-court three-pointer to win $20,000, sending crowd wild

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A basketball fan sent a crowd wild as he sank a half-court three-pointer shot to win a cash prize of $20,000 (£16,600).

Footage shows the Oklahoma City Thunder fan on court at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on 5 January.

Despite the enormous pressure, he completed the difficult shot with ease and sent the ball clean into the hoop from 45ft away.

As the shot went in, the arena went wild with celebrations.

