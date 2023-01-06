ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 6. 2023

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 6. 2023

From New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York 's Times Square , to Palestinians inspecting the site of a house demolished by the Israeli army in the West Bank village of Kafr Dan, to the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lying out in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

