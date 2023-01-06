Heated conversations continue on House floor as McCarthy edges closer to Speakership

Heated conversations were held on the floor of the House of Representatives as Kevin McCarthy made minor gains in his bid to become Speaker.

The GOP leader has failed to secure enough votes after an historic 13 roll call votes – which is the longest House speaker vote since 1855.

A group of far-right Republicans - including Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz - have attempted to derail McCarthy’s bid, refusing to back him.

McCarthy made significant progress in the 12th ballot, flipping 14 representatives-elect in his favour after negotiations.

