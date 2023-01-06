ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian children celebrate Orthodox Christmas in air-raid shelter after Putin orders Russian ceasefire

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

Ukrainian children and their families celebrated Orthodox Christmas inside an air-raid shelter in Lviv .

This video, shot during a missile warning, shows locals partaking in festivities on Friday, the eve of Orthodox Christmas Day.

As part of the celebrations, the people in the video can be seen wearing traditional clothing to mark the special occasion.

Vladimir Putin had called for a 36-hour ceasefire over the holiday, but Volodymyr Zelensky responded with derision.

The suggestion, he said, was Moscow “using Christmas as a cover” to put a stopper to Ukrainian advances.

