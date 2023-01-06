ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Indicted on Charges Stemming from November Arrest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on drug and weapons charges stemming from a November arrest. According to court documents, Cody Cade was indicted on four counts of weapons possession and five for drug possession. The document says that he was in possession of various drugs...
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Man acquitted of kidnapping charges sentenced to a year in prison

A man acquitted of kidnapping charges was sentenced to a year in state prison this past Thursday in Cortland County Court, following his conviction of petit larceny and third-degree assault (criminal negligence by causing injury with a weapon). The conviction and sentencing for Jeremy L. Flowers, 35, comes after the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness

The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
NEWFIELD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions, all of which involve firearms. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Leekville Road in Glen Aubrey, Town of Nanticoke on January 6th for a domestic incident involving a firearm. They say a male inside the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year

3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
WBRE

Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA

