NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira man indicted on drug, weapons charges following November incident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grandy Jury on multiple counts following an arrest in Nov. of 2022. According to the indictment, Cody J. Cade was indicted on nine counts, five for drug possession, and four for illegal weapons possession. The incident occurred on November 18, 2022, […]
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira man sentenced to 10 years, faces manslaughter charges after shooting death
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A former Elmira man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after the shooting death of another man almost a year ago. According to WENY-TV's media partner “The Star Gazette,” Edward Baugh, 44, was sentenced in Chemung County Court on Friday for the death of Bashawn Williams, 39.
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
cortlandvoice.com
Man acquitted of kidnapping charges sentenced to a year in prison
A man acquitted of kidnapping charges was sentenced to a year in state prison this past Thursday in Cortland County Court, following his conviction of petit larceny and third-degree assault (criminal negligence by causing injury with a weapon). The conviction and sentencing for Jeremy L. Flowers, 35, comes after the...
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
Trial to begin for man dubbed ‘most notorious slumlord’
The trial will begin tomorrow for the man Mayor Jared Kraham has called Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord.
Activists demand firing of Binghamton cop
Following a controversial Binghamton Police Department arrest that occurred on New Year's Day, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) is holding a news conference today at Binghamton City Hall.
WOLF
Man sentenced for assaulting girlfriend, killing her dog during brutal 2022 attack
TOWANDA, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Nearly a year after assaulting his girlfriend and killing her dog, a Bradford County man has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars for attempted homicide, animal cruelty, and other related charges. On January 5th, Kevin Jara-Sanchez was sentenced to serve...
Man allegedly fired shotgun during domestic dispute
On the morning of January 6th, Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a firearm in Glen Aubrey.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness
The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
Windsor man arrested for firing rifle at mobile home
In the early morning hours of January 5th, Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to Tuscarora Trailer Park in Windsor for reports of a person driving through the park firing a weapon out of their window.
whcuradio.com
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions, all of which involve firearms. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Leekville Road in Glen Aubrey, Town of Nanticoke on January 6th for a domestic incident involving a firearm. They say a male inside the...
iheart.com
Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year
3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
Johnson City man charged with Arson
Police determined that 64-year-old Thomas Taber, a resident of the home, intentionally set the fire and then left.
