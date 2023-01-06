The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the debut of the Blue Giraffe Restaurant food truck at its Periwinkle Place location on Sanibel Island with a ribbon cutting last week. Co-owner Bill Letendre said the food truck, with its limited hours and menu, will serve customers while his two brick-and-mortar restaurants undergo restoration following Hurricane Ian. Blue Giraffe’s building at Periwinkle Place was totally destroyed and will be built from scratch, while Blue Giraffe 2 at Beachview Estates will require less repair to reopen, Letendre said. Both locations are expected to open by Christmas 2023. The food truck is open for breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for lunch until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, giving customers a choice of six breakfast items and 10 lunch dishes, including wraps, tacos, burritos, beer and wine. Several tables with umbrellas provide seating for customers.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO