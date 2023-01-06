Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Casa Neri restaurant launches on Fifth Avenue South in Naples
Longtime Naples restaurateurs have opened their third dining spot on Fifth Avenue South. Casa Neri launched the week before Christmas in the former Subway sandwich shop space in downtown Naples. “It took a year and a half to open this spot, so it’s a little jewel in the heart of...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Sawgrass community in Cape Coral to unveil townhome models
Dallas-based developer Centex will host a grand opening first look of Sawgrass, a new Cape Coral townhome community, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Sawgrass is planned for 230 townhomes in the Coral Lakes community in northeast Cape Coral with prices starting in the $300,000s. Copyright 2023 Gulfshore...
WINKNEWS.com
New Habaneros Mexican Grill expands dining spots in Bonita Springs
A colorful new Mexican restaurant opened Jan. 3 in the Prado at Spring Creek in Bonita Springs. Habaneros Mexican Grill’s large freestanding building on the southern edge of the retail center formerly was Buffalo Wild Wings, Stevie Tomato’s Sports Page and Rib City but it had been vacant since Foxboro Sports Tavern closed its second location there in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction progresses at Hammock Park Apartments in Collier County
Construction work at Hammock Park Apartments in Collier County moved to the installation of flooring and the second level while concrete black work continues throughout the first floor. The new four-story apartment complex developed by FL Star is at the corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard. When complete, Hammock Park will include 265 units and leasing is anticipated to begin in the third or fourth quarter of 2023, the developer said.
luxury-houses.net
A Dream Home in French Country Style with Utmost Attention to Quality and Detail Asks $9.9 Million in Naples, Florida
2140 Canna Way, Naples, Florida is a custom-built French country estate was finished with cut-stone exterior, Ludowici clay tile roof and dual-pane hurricane-rated mahogany doors, windows. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2140 Canna Way, please contact Jordan E Delaney (Phone: 239-404-3070) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Republic of Decor opens pop-up shop at Waterside Shops after store suffers damage from Hurricane Ian
Republic of Decor, which is owned by interior designer David Fruscione, opened a temporary pop-up shop at Waterside Shops in North Naples. Fruscione’s brick-and-mortar store at the Naples Design District suffered severe flood damage from Hurricane Ian and has been closed. The pop-up shop, which will be open through the end of March, offers the same home furnishings, decor, gifts, wallpaper and design services that were available at the original store.
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Cape Coral announces changes to permitting counter services
The Cape Coral City Hall permitting counter will only accept and verify permit application documents starting Jan. 17. Permits won’t be immediately issued at the permitting counter. For roofing, electrical, fence, garage door, plumbing re-piping or shutter/awning permits, applicants can apply through the city’s self-service portal. Many common types of permits are issued immediately online. Push-button permits include residential air conditioning, residential and commercial emergency electrical repair/replacement, fence repair/replacement, residential garage door replacement, residential roof metal or shingle, residential roof tile, residential dock electric, residential and commercial plumbing re-piping, residential shutters/awning and residential shutters/awning with electric.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Dock at Crayton Cove upgrades, reopens after Hurricane Ian
The Dock at Crayton Cove reopened last month after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the restaurant on Naples Bay. With almost 5 feet of flooding inside of the restaurant, it took more than two months for owner Dan Groom and his team to renovate the entire restaurant from the inside of the kitchen to the outside landscaping. Despite these challenges, Groom took advantage and upgraded the damaged spaces.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Nautical Bowls health food franchise takes off in Southwest Florida
Katie Archer sought to diversify her family’s income stream. She also wanted to pursue her passion for encouraging healthy eating. Nautical Bowls opened at Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, at the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling Road and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples. It joined Coconut Point in Estero as the second of at least five planned locations in Southwest Florida, with Fort Myers also on tap to eventually receive one.
Developer buys Silver Sands Resort on Fort Myers Beach with hopes to rebuild after Ian’s destruction
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There is now a new owner of Silver Sands Resort on Fort Myers Beach. The resort was washed away by the storm, and now only rubble stands where 14 units once were. “People could come by boat, by jet ski or kayak,” the now...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to celebrate opening of Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will celebrate the grand opening of the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center with a public celebration and tours beginning at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at 4720 Pine Ridge Road. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story center is designed to be a gathering place for the greater Naples Jewish community estimated at more than 10,000 individuals. The community raised more than $13 million for construction and creation of an operational endowment.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rental prices and the SWFL housing crisis
A new study released on Tuesday said Cape Coral has the most overpriced rent in the country. WINK News could have Liseth Ceja telling our audience about this report however she isn’t in Southwest Florida yet. WINK News hired her in 2022, but she hasn’t been able to start...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Blue Giraffe food truck debuts on Sanibel
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the debut of the Blue Giraffe Restaurant food truck at its Periwinkle Place location on Sanibel Island with a ribbon cutting last week. Co-owner Bill Letendre said the food truck, with its limited hours and menu, will serve customers while his two brick-and-mortar restaurants undergo restoration following Hurricane Ian. Blue Giraffe’s building at Periwinkle Place was totally destroyed and will be built from scratch, while Blue Giraffe 2 at Beachview Estates will require less repair to reopen, Letendre said. Both locations are expected to open by Christmas 2023. The food truck is open for breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for lunch until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, giving customers a choice of six breakfast items and 10 lunch dishes, including wraps, tacos, burritos, beer and wine. Several tables with umbrellas provide seating for customers.
businessobserverfl.com
Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table
Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FDOT study shows Naples Airport generates $781M of total economic impact annually
Naples Airport supports 5,454 jobs and generates a total economic impact of $781 million annually, according to a study from the Florida Department of Transportation. The 2022 Florida Aviation Economic Impact Study, which used the 2021 calendar year to quantify $336 billion in economic impact associated with more than 125 public-use airports, 11 military installations, off-airport air cargo services and aviation-reliant industries in the state, shows a 77% increase from the agency’s previous valuation of Naples Airport’s annual economic impact of more than $440 million in 2019.
Naples begins million-dollar stormwater outfall project
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has begun a $34-$36 million dollar stormwater outfall project off the coast of Naples Beach. “This is not a small project … but it is something that will really benefit this area,” said Bob Middleton, the Public Works Director for the City of Naples.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grandbridge Negotiates $81M Bankruptcy Sale of The Arlington at Naples in Florida
NAPLES, Fla. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital’s Senior Housing Investment Sales team has arranged the $81 million sale of The Arlington at Naples. The 298-unit continuing care retirement community is located on 39 acres in the Lely Resort master-planned community in Naples. It opened in 2015. The community...
Lee County mobile home community still without water & electricity after Ian, 1,500 displaced residents awaiting answers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian, the Indian Creek RV Resort and Manufactured Home Community in Lee County still has zero water and zero electricity access in the park. “We moved here two weeks before Hurricane Ian and now we can’t move back in,” said resident Mike Jablonski....
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs commercial property sells for $3.75M
Bonita Lots LLC purchased an 11.43-acre commercial property at 13090 Bonita Beach Road SE and 27951, 27865 and 27869 Bonita Grande Drive in Bonita Springs from DHMAL LLC for $3.75 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyers and seller.
Group targets memory pills, cosmetics during ransacking of multiple Lee County pharmacies
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The search if on for a gaggle of criminals who have stolen thousand in memory pills and cosmetics from multiple Lee County pharmacies. Crime Stoppers of SWFL is currently aware of five robberies at multiple Walgreens, including at stores in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and South Lee County.
Comments / 1