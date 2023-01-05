Read full article on original website
National Geographic Named One Beautiful Spot in Texas to ‘Best of the World’ List
Texas' landscape is diverse as it is beautiful. From the towering pine trees in the east, to her rolling Hill Country, there are sights to behold across The Lone Star State. It's something Texans know, but it's always nice having it reinforced by prestigious publications. Big Bend National Park, which...
Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"
"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.
Six dead in Texas highway pile-up with minivan
Six people died and five were injured in a multi-car auto accident in Texas, the Associated Press reports.The crash occured on Friday on US Highway 59 around 6.20pm in George West, about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, when a Chrysler mini van tried to overtake another vehicle in a no-passing zone, crashing head-on into an oncoming SUV and causing a multi-car pileup in the opposing lane."It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt Guadalupe Casarez of Texas Department of Public Safety told the AP.Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck, Mr Casarez added.The driver of the minivan,...
Girl, 12, Among 6 Dead in 3-Car Crash on Texas Highway: 'A Pretty Drastic Scene,' Official Says
Three children, including the girl who died, were riding in a minivan when it collided head-on with an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan Six people are dead after a minivan crashed into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan, on a Texas Highway Friday. The accident happened near George West about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, the Associated Press reported. "It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told the news outlet. The minivan was...
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Ken Paxton's office requested comprehensive list of transgender Texans
The request came as Paxton and GOP allies began targeting transgender Texans through legislation.
Texas Woman Stores Hundreds of ‘Cold-Stunned’ Bats in Her Attic
A woman in Texas stored hundreds of “cold-stunned” bats in her attic after rescuing them from a frozen bridge. They had fallen from the bridge where they were nesting in the frigid temperatures. The Houston Humane Society rescued about 1,602 Mexican free-tailed bats, according to a report from...
What In The Roadway: How Did A Texas Driver Manage To Do This?
Driving is an activity that sometimes we dread don't we? Normally driving somewhere is a short experience, and then we've reached our destination. But other times, it takes longer to get to the place we need to go to. That's when things seems to get a little more heated than...
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle Migrants
Texas National Guard arriving in El PasoPhoto byTwitter. The city is right along the border with Mexico so it sees 1,000s of migrants a day. With Title 42 in place and support from Governor Greg Abbott, the numbers have slowed down a little.
A firm with connections to Trump has landed the biggest Texas border wall contract in history
This week the Texas Facilities Commission unanimously approved a $224 million contract with Fisher Sand & Gravel to build just over 9 miles of wall along the southern border of Texas in Webb County. The contract amounts to an astonishing cost of $24 million per mile and is the largest contract awarded to a firm to construct the border wall.
All-American Bears signee Isaiah Robinson recaps week in San Antonio, looking forward to arriving in Waco
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS—With two Baylor signees participating in the All-American Bowl down in San Antonio, I figured I'd make the short drive down from Austin.
Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?
"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.
Cocaine Cigarettes Might be Coming, El Paso Smokers
Juarez drug cartels better start worrying about Marlboro as scientists have created tobacco leaves that produce cocaine. Scientists these days are always breaking bad. Just look at Walter White, he was a chemistry teacher. But now, they've hit the Holy Grail of cocaine production. Scientists have discovered how to grow...
When A Crazy Biker Jumped The Rio Grande From El Paso To Juarez
No, he wasn't trying to flee the country .. just a man and his motorcycle having some fun. Evel Knievel pulled off some amazing and potentially life ending stunts while setting a few distance records back in the day. More contemporary lunatics like Robbie Maddison have since set new distance...
Escaped Inmate in Tyler, Texas Caught Running on TikTok
From an early age, all of us are taught certain ways to act. One of those life lessons? Don't run away from something if you did something wrong. Yes, the temptation to run away from a bad thing you've done is certainly something we've all had the urge to do. But sometimes it's just breaking something you weren't supposed to touch, or you hear a noise that sounds like an issue is beginning to happen.
Post office named after slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén
A U.S. Post Office will bear the name of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén.
Put the Must Visit Small Town in Texas on Your New Year Bucket List
If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then you'll definitely want to stop on by what Thrillist calls the "Must-Visit Small Town" in Texas!. Small towns have a certain charm that somehow keep you coming back and in Texas, this small town definitely has many coming back- and it's all thanks to how Instagram perfect it is!
Texas Tech University Become First U.S. Campus With Fully Functional Oil Rig
A full-scale operational oilwell drilling rig has now taken up residence on campus at Texas Tech University. Tech is now the first university in the United States to have a fully functional oil rig, offering students an up-close and personal view of the leading industry in our area. According to...
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
The man said he threw the can for Cruz to drink.
President Biden Announces He Will Visit El Paso This Sunday
Breaking news this morning, President Joe Biden announced he will visit the Borderland this weekend to address immigration issues. The White House announced this morning that President Joe Biden plans to visit the US southern border this weekend while on his way to the North American Leader's Summit in Mexico City, per CNN. While in El Paso, President Biden will meet with local officials and address border security issues. This will be Biden's first visit to El Paso and his first visit to the border since he took office.
