Texas State

The Independent

Six dead in Texas highway pile-up with minivan

Six people died and five were injured in a multi-car auto accident in Texas, the Associated Press reports.The crash occured on Friday on US Highway 59 around 6.20pm in George West, about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, when a Chrysler mini van tried to overtake another vehicle in a no-passing zone, crashing head-on into an oncoming SUV and causing a multi-car pileup in the opposing lane."It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt Guadalupe Casarez of Texas Department of Public Safety told the AP.Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck, Mr Casarez added.The driver of the minivan,...
The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Ash Jurberg

Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?

"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.
93.1 KISS FM

Cocaine Cigarettes Might be Coming, El Paso Smokers

Juarez drug cartels better start worrying about Marlboro as scientists have created tobacco leaves that produce cocaine. Scientists these days are always breaking bad. Just look at Walter White, he was a chemistry teacher. But now, they've hit the Holy Grail of cocaine production. Scientists have discovered how to grow...
KTEM NewsRadio

Escaped Inmate in Tyler, Texas Caught Running on TikTok

From an early age, all of us are taught certain ways to act. One of those life lessons? Don't run away from something if you did something wrong. Yes, the temptation to run away from a bad thing you've done is certainly something we've all had the urge to do. But sometimes it's just breaking something you weren't supposed to touch, or you hear a noise that sounds like an issue is beginning to happen.
93.1 KISS FM

Put the Must Visit Small Town in Texas on Your New Year Bucket List

If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then you'll definitely want to stop on by what Thrillist calls the "Must-Visit Small Town" in Texas!. Small towns have a certain charm that somehow keep you coming back and in Texas, this small town definitely has many coming back- and it's all thanks to how Instagram perfect it is!
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

