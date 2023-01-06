Read full article on original website
Related
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
Shaq: If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game, ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious.
Tyler Scott commits to the Auburn Tigers
Tyler Scott is Auburn's 20th commit in the 2023 class.
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
Yardbarker
Georgia's mascot Uga will not be making trip to national championship game
When the Georgia Bulldogs go for their second straight national championship on Monday night against TCU, they will have to do so without the support of their lovable mascot, Uga. According to Adam Murphy, an investigative reporter in Atlanta, the cross-country trip to SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles is too...
CBS Sports
Back-to-back titles would put Kirby Smart, Georgia in rarefied air, begin 'dynasty' talk around Dawgs
LOS ANGELES -- With every passing day, the Alabama part of Kirby Smart's résumé fades into the background a little more. Oh, his attachment to Bama and Nick Saban will always be there, but the further Smart gets away from being the Crimson Tide's former defensive coordinator, the more he is Georgia's savior.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
Vince Dooley narrates Georgia football hype video for national championship
The Georgia Bulldogs are ready to face underdog TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship. TCU is used to being the underdog and has several comeback victories this season. Onetime Georgia coach Vince Dooley, who passed away in 2022, narrates a hype video ahead of the national championship game. This...
Touring UCF Facilities with John Rhys Plumlee
UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee helps give a tour of UCF facilities.
Kirby Smart "Hopeful" About McClendon and Chambliss
Chaz Chambliss and Warren McClendon both suffered injuries late in the season. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is hopeful to have them both ready for the National Championship.
Oregon women's basketball drops out of top-20 of latest AP Poll
The Oregon women’s basketball program fell just short of a signature win Sunday in its 79-71 loss to Arizona in Tucson. As a result, the Ducks dropped slightly in Monday’s updated AP Poll. Oregon, which sat at No. 18 last week, fell to No. 21 in Monday’s poll...
