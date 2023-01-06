Read full article on original website
Study: Florida is the most in-demand state for vacations in 2023
Florida is the most popular state for a vacation, according to a study by vacation rental marketplace Florida Rentals. The company analyzed Google searches for each state on vacation packages, rentals and attractions. On average, the Sunshine State receives 115,110 searches from those looking to take a vacation each month. In addition to visitors from other states, more than 10 million overseas tourists visit the state annually. Hawaii checked in at No. 2 with an average of 125,590 monthly vacation searches annually, with California, Colorado and Maine rounding out the top 5.
Florida ranks 32nd on 2023 ‘Best & Worst States to Raise a Family’ list
Florida checked in at No. 32 on WalletHub’s “2023 Best & Worst States to Raise a Family” list. The company compared 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to unemployment rate. The Sunshine State’s only data set ranking in the top 10 was the top ranking in unemployment rate. It was 26th in violent crimes per capita, 27th in child-care costs, 32nd in infant-mortality rate, 34th in percentage of families in poverty and 39th in median annual family income, which was adjusted for cost of living. Top-ranked Massachusetts was followed by Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Vermont in the top five.
AAA: Florida gas prices decline after 32 cent spike
Florida gas prices are declining again after surging over the past two weeks. The state average dropped almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, according to AAA. On Sunday, the state average was $3.30 per gallon, 10 cents more than this time last year. In 2022, gas prices reached a record high of $4.89 per gallon in June, while the low was set on Dec. 26 at $2.99 per gallon. Prices declined through the end of November and much of December. The state average dropped 59 cents per gallon over the course of six weeks. It then rebounded 32 cents per gallon in the final days of 2022 and into 2023.
