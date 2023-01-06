Florida gas prices are declining again after surging over the past two weeks. The state average dropped almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, according to AAA. On Sunday, the state average was $3.30 per gallon, 10 cents more than this time last year. In 2022, gas prices reached a record high of $4.89 per gallon in June, while the low was set on Dec. 26 at $2.99 per gallon. Prices declined through the end of November and much of December. The state average dropped 59 cents per gallon over the course of six weeks. It then rebounded 32 cents per gallon in the final days of 2022 and into 2023.

