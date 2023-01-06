ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Harvick Discusses Ugly Side of Racing Most Don’t Like to Talk About That Is Destroying Lives

By Kyle Dalton
 4 days ago

Kevin Harvick has established himself as one of the veteran leaders in the Cup Series garage, unafraid to publicly voice his concerns with the decisions of NASCAR officials. It happened multiple times last season.

This offseason, Harvick has been working with his son, Keelan , who is pursuing his own racing career, which has been taking place in Europe much of the winter. With a little time on his hands, the 2014 champion visited with former NFL player and current Fox broadcaster Greg Olsen on his Youth Inc. podcast and showed he’s just as passionate about youth racing.

During their conversation, the future NASCAR Hall of Famer openly talked about the youth scene and how it has a very ugly side that is destroying families.

Kevin Harvick critical of NASCAR officials and safety of Next Gen car

In 2021 and months before the debut of the Next Gen car, Kevin Harvick joined Denny Hamlin in expressing concerns about safety issues with the new car. That outspokenness continued into the vehicle’s first season on track, as drivers suffered harder impacts, including a couple resulting in Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman being sidelined for multiple races due to concussions.

After several sessions with the media, calling out the sanctioning body for its lackluster response to addressing the safety issues, the 2007 Daytona 500 winner ran out of patience in the first race of the playoffs at Darlington when his car unexpectedly caught on fire.

“I’m sure it’s just the crappy parts on the race car like we’ve seen so many times,” Harvick told NBC’s Marty Snider. “We haven’t fixed anything. It’s kind of like the safety stuff. We just let it keep going. The car started burning and as it burned, the flames started coming through the dash and I ran a couple of laps. And then, as the flame got bigger and then it started burning stuff up.

“I think right there you see all the brake fluid that was probably coming out of the brakes. It burned the brake line. But the fire was coming through the dash. What a disaster, man. For no reason. We didn’t touch the wall. We didn’t touch a car and here we are in the pits with a burned up car and can’t finish the race during the playoffs because of crappy-ass parts.”

Harvick talks about how racing can destroy families

Long before Harvick was winning races or critical of NASCAR officials, he followed the path of most kids and made his way up through the youth circuit. Now, as a top driver, he has been able to help his son and others navigate the process because he’s been through the journey himself and knows all the right people in the business.

He recently admitted on the Youth Inc. podcast that, unfortunately, many people don’t know where to turn for advice, which can prove to be a costly mistake and ruin a family.

“I tell other parents all the time, you have to be able to do what you can do within your means to not destroy your family,” Harvick said. “Because I’ve seen this happen time and time again where people spend everything that they have, thinking that they’re doing the right thing and they don’t do it properly. And then they destroy their whole life because of the fact that they think that their next kid is going to be Dale Earnhardt Jr. and that’s just not the case for everybody.

“I always tell people try to be successful at the division that you can afford. And when you can do that, try to figure out how to go to the next division because you can race at — every local short track has a Friday, Saturday night races. If you’re good there, there’s some sort of regional touring division that you can run — whether it’s on dirt or asphalt all over the country. There is local, regional, national, international. It’s literally whatever you choose. There’s a price tag that comes with it all.

“In the end, you can still get there by having success. It’s just a matter of being around the right people and being in the right places. If you can’t afford to go do them all, go do the ones you can afford to do right. That’s more important than just showing up at every one of them.”

Options available for life after racing career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBG33_0k6644up00
Kevin Harvick speaks with the media prior to the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Music City Center on December 02, 2022. | Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Kevin Harvick Candidly Admits He’s Just Like Ty Gibbs in One Controversial Way

The 2023 season might be Kevin Harvick’s last behind the wheel. If it is, he’s got options. He has been rumored as one of the candidates to join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the Fox broadcast booth for Cup Series coverage in 2024. He might expand his role in furthering his son’s career.

Outside of racing, he might devote more time to his talent management-marketing agency business.

In the end, whatever he does, it will be in some type of leadership capacity because, as he’s proven over the past two seasons, he knows how to call attention to a problem and get it addressed. Just ask NASCAR.

Victorious Secret
3d ago

Tell em Kevin! The old days of racing is over! you can't get into Nascar unless you're some established driver's son, ya grandpa owns a race team or you are the son of a rich sponsor! Nobody makes it the hard way

unseeable gaming
3d ago

as these guys have a driver bring their Kenworth semi with a double stacker trailer for their sons 4 go carts and park next to a kid whose dad brought theirs in the bed of a 2002 Silverado. son sits in the lounge playing video games while a crew attends to his cart. if they get bored they can walk around with other kids of cup dad's and mock the "poor" kids. I understand money is and always been a major factor in racing, now more then ever.

Michael Carroll
3d ago

It's not just happening to racing families. Everyone wants to start at the top. They don't know what they are missing along the way.

FanBuzz

Bubba Wallace Lost a Major Sponsor After Quitting a 2020 iRacing Event

NASCAR, like pretty much every other sport's league, was forced to seriously shift gears due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. With races having being postponed through May 3 that year, it certainly wasn't business as usual for the auto racing sanctioning body. But, just because...
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Telling Admission On Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers has had some notable relationships over the years. He's reportedly in one now, as he's rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner, Wes Edens. Previously, Aaron Rodgers dated former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. Following the breakup with Danica, Aaron had...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
Racing News

Rowdy: New NASCAR movie on Kyle Busch set to air (Trailer)

Kyle Busch’s movie is set to be released on February 3, 2023. Kyle Busch is the most polarizing driver in the sport of NASCAR. Now, he’s invading your living room. In 2015, Busch fractured his leg in a crash at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR granted his a playoff waiver and he returned later in the season to claim the championship in controversial fashion.
Autoweek.com

Toyota Ruffles a Few Feathers, Takes a Seat at the NASCAR Cup Table in 2007

From a driver standpoint, Toyota pilots have won the NASCAR Cup championship three times since the company came into NASCAR. Perhaps the most dominating aspect of Toyota’s entry into NASCAR was in the Truck Series, as it has won the driver’s championship nine times. While Toyota has been...
Autoweek.com

Why Lee Petty Protested Son Richard's Supposed First NASCAR Win

Richard Petty's father Lee lodged a protest of the scoring—confirmed by his mother Elizabeth’s scorecard—to steal what would have been Richard's first Cup win in 1959. It turned out Lee was right about being the first driver to complete 150 laps, which took about an hour for NASCAR’s scorer Johnny Bruner to confirm.
Speedway Digest

Chili Bowl Nationals Begin This Week, Lucas Oil Marks 15th Title Sponsor Race

Lucas Oil Products rings in the new year by celebrating its 15th annual title sponsorship of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire, at the Tulsa Expo Raceway located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The beloved quarter-mile clay track contest, now in its 37th year, attracts elite drivers from stock car, open wheel, late models and drag racing, making the Chili Bowl a rare single event where fans can see their favorite athletes from across motorsports compete on the same track in an action-packed, exceptional face-off. The annual championship event will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream live on MAVTV on FloRacing on Saturday, January 14 at 10:30 p.m. EST with an encore presentation airing on MAVTV Motorsports Network on Sunday, January 15.
TULSA, OK
Speedway Digest

Richard Childress Racing Enhances NASCAR Xfinity Series Program with Leadership Promotions

Richard Childress Racing is strengthening its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations with key leadership appointments. Danny Lawrence, whose career at RCR spans five decades, has been promoted to RCR’s managing director of team alliances and Xfinity operations, while Mike Shiplett is joining the organization to assume the role of Xfinity Series competition director.
OHIO STATE
