Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
Connor Bedard looks more than ready to lead NHL’s next crop of young stars
There will never be another Wayne Gretzky, never be another Mike Bossy, never be another Mario Lemieux and there will never be another Bobby Orr. But there is always a next generation. There are always Next Ones coming who salivate the imagination — the way there was Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Jack Hughes, and the way there is Connor Bedard. Bedard put on a show for victorious Team Canada in the World Juniors and capped it with an on-ice interview following his team’s 3-2 overtime victory over Team Czechia in Halifax that made this 17-year-old (!) poster boy for...
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
alaskasportsreport.com
Alaska Hockey History: Jeremy Swayman and Pheonix Copley Make A Memory With NHL’s First All-Alaska Goalie Duel
Alaska hockey history added another magical moment Thursday night in Los Angeles, where Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman and North Pole’s Pheonix Copley delivered the first All-Alaskan goaltending duel in NHL history. Swayman stopped 27 shots to pilot the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 road victory over Copley and the...
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Avalanche 3, Oilers 2 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers were ready to taste revenge, but the Colorado Avalanche were cold as ice. In the first rematch of last season's Western Conference Final, the Oilers held a two-goal lead through 35 minutes before the Avalanche saw their constant pressure over the 60 minutes of regulation and overtime snowball into a 3-2 comeback victory at Rogers Place on Saturday night.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
Nelson Excited to be Named All-Star
Brock Nelson: "It'll be fun for me, the family and the kids" Brock Nelson's always been understated and underrated, so it wasn't much of a surprise that he immediately deflected praise to his teammates after being selected to his first All-Star Game. "It's exciting for sure, but there are a...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Panthers: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Florida on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Sunday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center. Game 41: Dallas Stars (23-11-6, 52 points) vs. Florida Panthers (18-18-4, 40 points)
NHL
Maple Leafs host Indigenous Celebration game, sport custom warmup jerseys
Ojibwe artist designs sweaters, players gifted beaded medallions from tribe. The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted their Indigenous Celebration game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Maple Leafs wore custom warm up jerseys designed by Indigenous artist Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. Rushnell was inspired...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Sunday Contest to Penguins
Arizona plays next on Tuesday at home against San Jose. Barrett Hayton scored and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Mullett Arena on Sunday. Jake Guentzel scored twice, Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter added goals in the third, and Casey...
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
STL@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL -- Here is the projected lineup for tonight's matchup against the Blues at the Bell Centre. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 28 - Christian Dvorak 17 - Josh Anderson. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Blackhawks in Final Game of Road Trip
Connor Ingram made 30 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes lost 2-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Arizona was playing in the second of back-to-back games, and will now return home to begin a three-game homestand on Sunday. Jake McCabe and Tyler Johnson scored, while Alex Stalock stopped all 22...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 6
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 28 - Christian Dvorak 17 - Josh Anderson. 63...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
FEATURE: Campbell starting to heat up
EDMONTON, AB - The Soup has been simmering as of late and the Oilers hope that now, he is just right. After a lot of hard work and an equipment change, Jack Campbell has started putting together some solid performances in the blue paint for the Oilers. In the last week, he came into the Seattle Kraken game in relief of Stuart Skinner, albeit with a quiet three-save performance, and followed it up with a 20-save victory over the Islanders on Thursday.
NHL
Beniers loses bet to Eberle, wears Canada jersey to Kraken practice
Teammates made friendly wager on 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. If you want to dance, you got to pay the band. And if you want to bet against 2023 IIHF World Junior Champion Canada, you have to wear their jersey for Jordan Eberle. Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers made good...
