Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County lifts evacution order for Point Pleasant area

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

Sacramento County lifts Evacuation Order for Point Pleasant area 00:12

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Residents of Point Pleasant, a community evacuated during the recent storms, are no longer under an evacuation order.

The announcement was made Friday by the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services. The order was put in place after recent, heavy rainfall caused the Consumnes River to rise and flood nearby farmland, threatening Point Pleasant.

However, an evacuation warning remains in effect for Glanville Track and Franklin Pond. A shelter-in-place remains for the Wilton area, the county says.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected for this weekend and into next week .

The county has five sandbag locations available for residents in unincorporated areas of the county.

These locations include:

  • Branch Center (3847 Branch Center Rd.)
  • Orangevale Community Center (6826 Hazel Ave.)
  • Point Pleasant United Methodist Church (3329 Point Pleasant Rd.)
  • Westside Park (6555 West 2nd St.)
  • Wilton Fire Station (10661 Alta Mesa Rd.)

