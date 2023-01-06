Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Related
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo girls dominant West Blocton in blowout
MONTEVALLO – Montevallos’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against West Blocton on Thursday, Jan. 5 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Bulldogs give up nine points in a 56-9 victory. The Bulldogs gave up three points in a half and nine in...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood girls fend off Pelham in area matchup
PELHAM – The Briarwood Lady Lions and Pelham Lady Panthers returned to the basketball court for their first area game of the year on Friday, Jan. 6. Briarwood fended off a late Pelham run to grab the 53-42 victory. Briarwood started the area matchup by picking up a 15-10...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood boys beat Pelham in area matchup thriller
PELHAM — The Briarwood Lions picked up its first area win of the New Year in a tightly-contested 66-57 victory to county foe the Pelham Panthers on Friday, Jan. 6. Pelham started the opening quarter strong with Kamari Hollis knocking down a basket outside the arc in the first couple of minutes of the game. Shortly after, Thompson Gennari followed Hollis with a basket picked up within the paint.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo wrestling team claims 2nd region title in a row
MONTEVALLO – For the second year in a row, the Montevallo Bulldogs are continuing their run in the state’s AHSAA Duals tournament after winning the Class 1A-4A, Region 3 Championship on Friday, Jan. 6. Hosting American Christian Academy, Alabama School for the Blind, Oak Grove and Thomasville, the...
Shelby Reporter
Helena downs Northridge in Friday night matchup
HELENA – The Helena Huskies picked up their second win of 2023 against the Northridge Jaguars on Friday, Jan 6. Helena pulled away with a 59-50 victory after gaining the lead in the second quarter. Northridge and Helena tied in the first quarter 7-7. Ian Johnigan posted a basket...
CBS Sports
Alabama signee Caleb Downs named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year
Caleb Downs of Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) has been named the 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year. The Alabama signee joins the likes of Derrick Henry (2012), Kyler Murray (2013-14) and Bryce Young (2019) as winners of the honor over the past decade. Downs joins that...
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
Former Auburn WR Lee Guess stepping away after 1 year as Pinson Valley’s head coach
Former Auburn wide receiver Lee Guess has stepped down as head football coach at Pinson Valley after one season. In a statement to AL.com Monday afternoon, Guess wrote that balancing the responsibilities of being a head coach at the Class 6A level with family obligations proved to be a tough hurdle.
Yardbarker
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 9, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students
HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
West Alabama Woman Last Seen Friday Declared Missing
Police are asking for help finding a West Alabama woman last seen Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a notice Monday about Brandalyn Banks, a 40-year-old woman missing in Berry, Alabama. Terry, who goes by Brandy, is described as five foot, seven inches...
wbrc.com
Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Shelby Reporter
Forging Families holds successful 5K/10K
COLUMBIANA – Almost $11,000 was donated to the nonprofit Sacred Selections after local residents participated in the fourth annual Forging Families 5K/10K. The annual event was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 and featured a 5K, 10K, a 1-mile fun run and walk. The 5K/10K began at 9:15 a.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council in Columbiana.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
Comments / 0