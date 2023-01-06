ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Breaks Out At Former Home Of Missing Mass Mother, Real Estate Manager

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

The former home of a missing mother of three young children caught fire two days before her disappearance, according to officials.

Ana Walshe, age 39, has been missing since around 4 or 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, as reported by Daily Voice.

Police were alerted of her absence by simultaneous calls from her DC employer and her husband on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a Cohasset Police Department press conference.

The family's former home on Jerusalem Street caught fire after 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, Cohasset Fire report. The fire started in the attic and was reported by the house's current inhabitants.

All four people inside the home — three adults and a young child — made it out safely. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

Walshe and her family moved out of the home five months ago, according to Bob Ward. Police do not currently believe there is a connection between the fire and her disappearance.

The real estate manager commutes from Cohasset to DC, and may have taken a ride share from the Cohasset home where she was last seen to Logan airport. From there she would have flown to her DC townhouse.

Police have confirmed that although she had booked a plane ticket for Tuesday Jan. 3, she did not board a plane the week of her disappearance. It is reported she had packed bags with her, and that her cell phone has been off since Sunday.

Walshe's husband, Brian R. Walshe, pleaded guilty to selling fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2021, according to the US District Attorney's office. The husband's criminal record has nothing to do with her disappearance, Cohasset police said in the press conference.

Brian Walshe was sleeping during the time his wife disappeared, police say. The missing woman's husband and family, including family out of the country, has been fully cooperative with police.

Police have conducted a search of Walshe's home and the surrounding area with a K9 unit, and plan to do so again on Friday, Jan. 6.

Detectives from Cohasset and Massachusetts state police are working the case "around the clock," according to the Cohasset Police Department press conference, along with detectives from police departments in Hingham, Hull, Norwell, and Scituate.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

