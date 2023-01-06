ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Mount Airy News

Hounds rally from 10-point deficit to beat Cards in OT

Bella Hutchens, seen here scoring a fast-break layup for East Surry, posted a double-double against North Surry with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Sadie Badgett (5) shoots a contested layup for North Surry. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) finishes off a backdoor cut...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

No. 1 Cardinals steamroll Sauras

Merry Parker Boaz (5) rises above a pair of South Stokes defenders to score for East Surry. East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) finishes with her left hand after driving through a sea of Saura defenders. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (24) goes up...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Collins, Greer lead Vikings past Bears

DANBURY — Strong performances from North Stokes’ Samuel Collins and Will Greer led the Vikings over Mount Airy on Jan. 6. Collins scored 22 points and Will Greer had a big game with 16 points and 12 rebounds as North Stokes defeated Mount Airy 71-47. North Stokes, ranked No. 4 in the 1A West in the NCHSAA RPI rankings, improves to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference game.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

East Surry falls to No. 6 South Stokes

Cardinal Luke Brown (20) draws a blocking foul late in the fourth quarter. East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) floats through the air as he attempts to shoot around South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. Brett Clayton (5) looks for a Cardinal teammate...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy drops conference game to North Stokes

DANBURY — Despite a game-high 27 points from Mount Airy senior Morgan Mayfield, North Stokes was able to stave off a fourth quarter comeback and win 46-41 on Jan. 6. The win broke North Stokes’ 39-game losing streak against Mount Airy that dated back to the 2004-05 season.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
davidsonlocal.com

A Photo Gallery: Alumni Basketball Game

Three local high schools laced up their sneakers on Saturday for an afternoon of fun, reminiscing and jump shots. An alumni basketball game was held at North Davidson High School featuring former players from Lexington Senior High School, Thomasville High School and the host school. The first game featured two...
THOMASVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

WSSU's Chancellor Elwood Robinson announces his retirement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University's Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson announced his retirement Monday. After a 39-year career in higher education, Robinson's last day will be June 30. Dr. Robinson has served as the chancellor since January 1, 2015. As the chief executive officer of WSSU, he has overseen...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Earnhardt Jr., Harvick part of new ownership group buying late-model racing series CARS Tour

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of notable NASCAR drivers and team owners have joined forces to purchase the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, a late-model racing series. NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-founder Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the series on Monday.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?. Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro. The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m....
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman

Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
rvbusiness.com

Many Willing to Shell Out Big Bucks at N. Carolina RV Show

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV’s flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state’s largest RV show, according to a report by WFMY, the CBS affiliate in Greensboro, N.C. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves

STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

