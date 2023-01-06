ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware, Ticks Still Biting Across the Hudson Valley

Be aware if you're an outdoor enthusiast, dog owner, or enjoy taking a stroll in nature during the colder months. Ticks can still be an issue this time of year in the Hudson Valley. It's a common misconception that ticks disappear in the colder months. I say that because, for...
Gas Stoves Could Be Banned in New York State

Plastic bags and now gas ovens? Who had banning gas stoves on their 2023 bingo boards?. Do you have a gas or eclectic stove in your household? Believe it or not most houses have an electric stove. Almost every apartment I have ever rented had an electric stove. Just because gas stove appliances might be in the minority doesn't mean that there are not a lot of them out there. According to Gizmodo, about 40 million households in America have a gas stove in their kitchen. That's roughly 35% of households.
Celebrity Look-Alike Wanted by Police in New York

With the increasing television and movie productions in upstate New York, it's become commonplace for celebrities to be spotted filming in our hometowns. This time, however, the footage is being provided by the New York State Police (NYSP), and it's starring a doppelganger of one of the most famous child stars of our generation.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
New York State Woman Accused of Punching School Bus Monitor in the Face

As if school officials don't have enough to worry about?. Police say a New York state woman has been charged with assault after fighting with a school bus monitor. Officials say around 10 students were on the bus at the time of the of the assault. Police say the woman at first tried to fight the bus driver but then turned on an adult bus monitor who was riding with the students.
DURHAM, NY
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops

Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
No Need to Panic: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop Restocked

You may have heard over the holiday that one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to get chocolate was running in short supply. Krause's Chocolates which has 3 locations in the Hudson Valley, its flagship store in Saugerties, New York, and then two satellite stores located in New Paltz and Rhinebeck announced through social media during the holiday that they were running short on our favorite candy.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers

Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
In Touch – Alethea Taylor, In Touch

Happy New Year! We made it through one week! Thank you for spending your new year getting in touch with what’s going on in the Hudson Valley. I hope you’ve had a terrific holiday season, and as we settle back into real life, I hope you’ll be able to find many things to celebrate this year.
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
