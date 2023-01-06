Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester man arrested for menacing woman with gun, kids present
Investigators recovered a loaded gun from a diaper bag inside the building.
WATCH: RPD officer dragged by car after convenience store theft
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released surveillance footage of the officer who was dragged by a fleeing car during an altercation the night of December 29. Just before midnight, officers entered the Mobile Mart convenience store on Culver Road and were made aware of a theft that had just occurred. The […]
WHEC TV-10
Seven years later: Quadruple homicide in Rochester unsolved
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s an unspeakable crime. Four people were found tied up in an attic, their mouths covered in duct tape, murdered. Seven years later the quadruple homicide is still unsolved. Michale Royal, his fiancee Jennifer Leasure, Lachelle Powell and Michael Adams were all found dead in a Leighton Avenue home. After the murders, the house was set on fire.
iheart.com
Three Arrested After N. Clinton Ave. Shooting
Rochester police have made three arrests after the shooting of a 27-year-old city man. It happened before 9 last night on North Clinton, near Avenue A. Officers had checked on reports of gunfire there but didn't find a victim. A search of a nearby house turned up a .22-caliber handgun,...
New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. According to prosecutors, Homeland Security joined a federal, […]
iheart.com
Fatal Webster Crash Victim Identified
State police have identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Webster. 52-year-old Greg Hixenbaugh of Churchville died after his Jeep crashed into the bridge abutment on Route 104 at Five Mile Line Road Sunday afternoon. The Jeep burst into flames, and Hixenbaugh was dead at the scene. The...
WHEC TV-10
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
WHEC TV-10
RSCD board votes to station police outside some schools after Franklin High shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. In a 7-0 vote, the Rochester City School Board of Education agreed to have police outside some city schools after a person fired shots as three students were entering the Franklin Educational Campus building Thursday morning. A parent says this video shows what really happened in the shooting...
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
Jury selection begins Monday for Irondequoit man accused of gruesome murder of girlfriend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection began on Monday for the trial of an Irondequoit man accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021. Seth Larson is currently being held on murder charges as well as two counts of concealment of a human corpse. On May 25, 2021, investigators found Shuler’s […]
WHEC TV-10
Exclusive video shows more details about shots fired outside Franklin Upper School, News10NBC blurred the faces
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has new exclusive video showing a student running as someone fired shots outside Franklin Upper School on Thursday morning. We blurred the faces of everyone in the video. The video shows the terrifying moment the gun is fired point-blank in the doorway of Franklin. We...
RPD: Man hospitalized nearly 7 hours after he was shot on North Clinton Ave.
Officers said it's unclear why he didn't initially report this or seek treatment sooner.
WHEC TV-10
Four Rochester school district employees put on leave after leak of security video showing students escaping gunman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is investigating after video showing a student nearly get shot on the steps to his high school was leaked. The incident happened last Thursday morning. The 16-year-old boy told Rochester Police he was chased down as he headed to the Franklin campus on Norton Street.
iheart.com
RCSD Employees Suspended for Leaking High School Security Video of Shooting
Four Rochester City School District employees have been suspended for allegedly leaking video of last week's shooting outside Franklin High School. A school district spokeswoman says staff is not permitted to release security video. She also says the students seen in the video can be identified, jeopardizing their safety. The...
4 RCSD staff members placed on leave after shooting outside Franklin High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four Rochester City School District employees have been suspended after security footage of an apparent shooting spread on social media last week, according to RCSD According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in the front doorway at Franklin High School on Thursday. No one was […]
iheart.com
Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year
3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
13 WHAM
Teen pleads guilty for fatal shooting of RCSD student getting off bus
Rochester, N.Y. — A man pleaded guilty Friday for the fatal shooting of a teenager who had just gotten off a school bus last year. Salahuddin Floyd Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Bryson Simpson, 17, on Otis Street, March 11, 2022. BACKGROUND: Man...
State police: Jeep overturns, catches fire in fatal Webster crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have released new details in the fatal crash Sunday afternoon on Route 104 East in Wesbter. According to police, at around 1:30 p.m. a state trooper parked along 104 saw a 2020 Jeep Renegade speeding along Route 104 East in Webster. The trooper attempted to pull the […]
13 WHAM
Man pleads guilty during murder trial for 2022 fatal shooting in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has pleaded guilty for the murder of a Rochester man who was found in a vehicle behind an abandoned house on Ames Street last year. Tyrell Doty pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal use of a firearm for the death of Julius Hagood, 41, whose body was found March 30, 2022. Investigators determined he was shot at another location.
