Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

WATCH: RPD officer dragged by car after convenience store theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released surveillance footage of the officer who was dragged by a fleeing car during an altercation the night of December 29. Just before midnight, officers entered the Mobile Mart convenience store on Culver Road and were made aware of a theft that had just occurred. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seven years later: Quadruple homicide in Rochester unsolved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s an unspeakable crime. Four people were found tied up in an attic, their mouths covered in duct tape, murdered. Seven years later the quadruple homicide is still unsolved. Michale Royal, his fiancee Jennifer Leasure, Lachelle Powell and Michael Adams were all found dead in a Leighton Avenue home. After the murders, the house was set on fire.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Three Arrested After N. Clinton Ave. Shooting

Rochester police have made three arrests after the shooting of a 27-year-old city man. It happened before 9 last night on North Clinton, near Avenue A. Officers had checked on reports of gunfire there but didn't find a victim. A search of a nearby house turned up a .22-caliber handgun,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. According to prosecutors, Homeland Security joined a federal, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Fatal Webster Crash Victim Identified

State police have identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Webster. 52-year-old Greg Hixenbaugh of Churchville died after his Jeep crashed into the bridge abutment on Route 104 at Five Mile Line Road Sunday afternoon. The Jeep burst into flames, and Hixenbaugh was dead at the scene. The...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RCSD Employees Suspended for Leaking High School Security Video of Shooting

Four Rochester City School District employees have been suspended for allegedly leaking video of last week's shooting outside Franklin High School. A school district spokeswoman says staff is not permitted to release security video. She also says the students seen in the video can be identified, jeopardizing their safety. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year

3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
13 WHAM

Man pleads guilty during murder trial for 2022 fatal shooting in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man has pleaded guilty for the murder of a Rochester man who was found in a vehicle behind an abandoned house on Ames Street last year. Tyrell Doty pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal use of a firearm for the death of Julius Hagood, 41, whose body was found March 30, 2022. Investigators determined he was shot at another location.
ROCHESTER, NY

