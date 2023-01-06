Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Related
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Where might Trevor Bauer sign next? These teams might have interest
Trevor Bauer is a free agent now that the Dodgers have cut ties with him. One former major leaguer thinks Bauer will pitch for someone this season.
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Why I expect the Boston Red Sox to capture the American League East
Make your playoff plans, as the Red Sox will win AL East. For the naysayers of the Boston Red Sox, put a lid on it, as this 2023 team will plunder the American League East. Some may say this is jingoism that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of or provincialism that a local Rotary Club would slobber over, but it will happen. Why this view? Has Nurse Ratchet forgotten my meds? I like the moves.
KSDK
Are the Cardinals about to make a trade? What free agents are left to help them in 2023 | Locked On Cardinals
Jim Bowden of The Athletic released a new article and mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals making a trade. What Free Agents are available that could help the Cardinals?
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
Despite release, Trevor Bauer says Dodgers wanted him to return
Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball reinstated pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with the former Cy Young winner, designating him for assignment on Friday. While the move by the Dodgers to part ways with Bauer comes as no surprise, the 31-year-old is telling...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
NBC Sports
Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants
The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Trey Mancini
We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear with the Astros at any level in 2022. Trey Mancini is a six-foot-three, 230 lb. right-handed outfielder and first baseman from Winter Haven, FL. Born on March 18, 1992, he was initially an eighth-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in the 2013 draft out of Notre Dame. Of the 10 eventual major leaguers to get drafted with the 249th overall choice, Mancini ranks second with 9.4 bWAR. Brandon Webb (31.1) leads the group.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate
After what has already been an epic offseason for them, the Texas Rangers may be going for the throat. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports this week that the Rangers are looking to address their biggest remaining need — a left fielder — and are one of the teams interested in trading for the Pittsburgh... The post Rangers linked to top NL trade candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0