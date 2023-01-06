Read full article on original website
Maserati CEO Previews The Brand's Electrified And "Mainstream" Future
Some car companies have a long history of being the underdog, whether that be down to lackluster products, botched management tactics, or a lack of brand identity. Maserati has arguably suffered from all those in some regard. Not to mention, the company has been sold off and traded from one parent to another almost constantly until only a few years ago. This has impacted Maserati's ability to innovate and focus on what sets them apart from every other company. But on the precipice of its electrified era, Maserati is looking to stand out from the crowd with a revamped lineup of cool and sporty EVs.
This Lamborghini Countach LP400 S By Bertone Is One Of A Kind
Few cars have had the impact on the automotive industry at the Lamborghini Countach. The ultimate poster car and supercar OG with its aggressive-looking design, scissor doors, and an almighty V-12 burst onto the scene back in 1974 and forever changed the way of the Raging Bull. With its iconic status, the Countach has become one of the ultimate collector cars, and this model being offered by RM Sotheby's stands out as an incredibly rare version.
Here's Why The Upcoming Porsche 911 Hybrid Might Be A Disappointment
The idea of a Porsche 911 Hybrid is an absurd one to most Porschefiles. The iconic, rear-engine sports car from Germany is in its eighth generation and still, largely, retaining the classic recipe from 1964. The evolution of the 911 has a couple of highlights. In 1975, turbocharging was introduced to the 911 lineup, spawning the first Turbo. In 1997, the 996 arrived and with it, the model transitioned from air cooling to water cooling.
BMW Is Taking A Stance Against Massive Displays And Touchscreens
Car infotainment displays have been getting larger and larger to the point that many now are larger than some laptop screens. With functionality like climate control, internet access, programmable info, and much more, the technology in cars is increasing rapidly from where it was less than two decades prior. While the size of the screens keeps increasing on the inside of models, some brands still oppose the trend. In fact, even as last week's CES 2023 showcased all kinds of new screen tech, BMW’s boss insists that the obsession with screens is just a fad that will fade in the next ten to fifteen years.
2023 Genesis G90: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Genesis G90 is on the scene again for 2023, but this time, instead of being marketed with parent company Hyundai, Genesis is its own brand. Similar to what we saw Toyota and Lexus do in 1989, Hyundai is using that same strategy with its luxury brand, Genesis. The newly redesigned G90 is ready to hit the road with a plethora of style and features at a reasonable price. Let’s see how it does now that Genesis is its own brand.
This Uber-Rare Bimota Supermono Motorcycle Is Powered By A BMW Heart!
When you think of boutique motorcycle brands, Bimota has to come to mind. After all, it was founded by the legendary Italian designer Massimo Tamburini. Though now acquired by Kawasaki, the brand has birthed many exquisite motorcycles in the past, most of which now enjoy the “collectible” tag. One such example is the Bimota BB1 supermono, the company’s uber-rare BMW-powered supersport from the 1990s. And we're giving you a chance to take it home.
Top 10 Most Powerful Ford Models Currently On Sale
When purchasing a new car, it is important to consider the cost, safety features, fuel efficiency, reliability, and overall value. Ford, being the automotive giant it is, has plenty of great options to choose from if that is what you care about. Today, we'll forget all that rational stuff and browse through the spec sheets with the eyes of a five-year-old, focusing on one thing: power. So let's jump in before our adult selves get the better of us and see the list of the ten most powerful Fords you can buy today. We promise not all of them are Mustangs.
10 Reasons Why The Ram Revolution Will Transform The Electric Pickup Truck Segment
The beginning of the year usually brings one of the most awaited shows of the year: The CES. The Consumer Electronics Show is not necessarily a show about cars, but about technologies that are going to have a huge influence on humanity’s future. These days, however, vehicles are taking a bigger piece of the show flow thanks to the evolution in automotive technology. Stellantis used the 2023 CES to display the new Ram Revolution BEV Concept - a preview of its future Ram 1500 EV pickup truck. And, even if late to the party, the future Ram electric truck promises to revolutionize the electric truck segment in all aspects: range, towing, payload, and charge time. The production version of the Ram Revolution electric truck is expected to arrive in 2024, by which time the entire Ram lineup will offer electrified solutions.
After The CB750 Hornet, Is Honda Readying A 750cc Neo-Retro Roadster?
We’re barely into 2023, but the rumor mill is already spinning at full speed. This time, the victim is Honda, and rumors from Autoby suggest the Japanese giant is readying a middleweight neo-retro roadster based on the new CB750 Hornet platform. The roadster would serve as an elder sibling to the popular GB350 (or CB350 as called in India) and will be the third motorcycle employing Honda’s new parallel-twin engine.
10 Awesome Things About The Chrysler Hurst 300
In the early '60s and before, the letter series of the Chrysler 300 dominated the track, and the streets, with high-performance muscle cars that could leave the competition in the dust. Of course, some other cars did their best to take the top-dog spot, and some even did, but not without a fight. Starting in 1962, the Chrysler 300 lost the letter designations that had separated them from other models. They grew into a pavement-pounding car that was designed for one thing: to win in any race, at any time. Let's dig into this car, the 1970 Chrysler Hurst 300, and find out why it is such an awesome car.
10 Things You Should Know About The Bentley Continental GT
With a history of only 20 years, the Bentley Continental GT is one of the most successful luxury GTs on the market. Until it came along, Bentley was building its models for wealthy customers in the 50+ age bracket, but, in 2003 it wanted to also attract young successful businessmen. With more than 80,000 copies sold over the years, the Continental GT proved itself to be the perfect recipe for success. With two engines to choose from, both coupe and convertible body styles, plus a more powerful, faster GT Speed trim, and tons of luxury features, the Continental GT is the first choice for many wealthy people out there, and for the right reasons.
The New Ford GT Lego Kit Features Moving Pistons, Independent Suspension
Are you a Ford supercar fan who's always wanted a GT, but couldn't scrape together the half a million or so to purchase one? Never fear, Lego has a way for you to own your own Ford GT, you'll simply have to settle for a replica of the real thing. At just over $100, the Lego Technic Ford GT offers quite a bit to drivers - including an independent suspension, moving pistons, and attention to detail that only Lego Technic can achieve.
The Steeda Q850 Mustang GT Is A Custom Pony Car With Supercar Credentials
Steeda, a Ford performance and tuning firm, have unveiled their upcoming flagship Mustang, and it's a wild beast of a pony car. The Steeda Streetfighter was designed to conquer the tarmac, either on the street or on the track. Steeda says its latest modified Mustang will combine the latest technology with raw, 800-plus-horsepower performance to give the S550-generation Mustang a suitable send-off.
Which Japanese Sports-Bike Is Winning The Liter-Class Face-Off In 2023?
When it comes to state-of-the-art, high-performance sports bikes, the Japanese have to be recognized as the OGs of this segment. With iconic models such as the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, the legendary Yamaha R1, and the Suzuki GSX-R1000, the land of the rising sun gave the world awe-inspiring machines. So much so that it eventually brought fierce European competitors from the likes of BMW and Ducati.
10 Fun Facts About The Legendary Nissan Fairlady Z
The Nissan Fairlady Z, or Datsun 240Z was one of the most influential and beloved vehicles of the late 1960s and early 1970s. It entered production in October 1969 as a 1970-year model, officially coming out in December 1969. The Nissan Fairlady Z was developed as a response to the Toyota 2000GT sports car. The Datsun 240Z, as it was known outside Japan, outsold its Toyota rival and began to compete with European and American sports car brands. This car truly established Japanese automakers in foreign markets.
The Autozam AZ-1 Is The Ultimate Japanese Pocket Rocket That You Simply Can't Ignore
Emboldened by a massive asset bubble in Japan during the late 1980s, automakers Mazda and Suzuki made the daring decision to combine forces to create the Autozam brand, which in turn brought us the over-the-top AZ-1 featured here. Suzuki provided the engine, while Mazda engineered and built the body. Although it was only manufactured for two years, from October 1992 to October 1994, the AZ-1 is considered by many enthusiasts to be the ultimate Kei car.
10 Things Only True Off-Roaders Know About The Jeep Wrangler CJ-7
Bumping along the edge of a dirt road, small bits of gravel spraying away from the guardrail and down to the river below... The Jeep CJ7 peering at the scenic overlook and gazing at the blue skies, fresh breeze, and phenomenal vista... The Jeep Wrangler CJ-7 has been part of the U.S. American freedom feel for over fifty years. When the CJ-5 was first produced during WWII as front-line war vehicle in 1944, it was named CJ for 'civilian jeep'. This mentality was 'to let the civilians feel the freedom our nation protects'. This mentality was adapted and improved in the CJ-7, the last line of the Civilian Jeep (1976-1986), leaving it one of the most popular models made by Jeep.
America’s Most Powerful Liter-Class Sportbike Is Set To Get Raunchier
The superbike market cap has shrunk recently as more versatile categories (like ADVs) gain popularity. However, sportbikes are still the dream of die-hard enthusiasts, which is why manufacturers push the boundaries constantly. Doing precisely that, Aprilia is all set to debut a new Variable Valve Timing (VVT) system on its flagship RSV4 1100, MotorcycleNews reports. The news comes via Piaggio's (Aprilia's parent company) patent documents, and the update is expected to make America’s most powerful liter-class motorcycle even raunchier.
Ram's Upcoming Electric Truck Will Offer A Gasoline Engine As A Range Extender
Ram is late into the electric truck game, especially when you consider that its two major rivals, Ford's F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet's Silverado EV, are either on sale already or in the final prototype development stages. This doesn't yet even count another upstart called Rivian and its R1T, and this puts a huge automaker like Stellantis in a disadvantageous position. That could change with the unveiling of the Ram 1500 Revolution last week, a concept that previews the future of the Ram 1500 truck. But as it turns out, it might not fully electric like its counterparts.
10 Best Sportbikes For Tall Riders
When you see a list of motorcycles for tall riders, it is almost always a list of adventure touring or dual sport motorcycles. Unfortunately, not all tall riders want to ride these types of bikes. So what does this mean? Are tall riders forced to ride bikes they aren’t crazy about? Absolutely not! You could buy the bike that you like and then have the height adjusted so that it fits your frame height. Or you could check out these ten sport bikes. This list of ten sport bikes features the highest seat heights, making them the ten best sportbikes for tall riders.
