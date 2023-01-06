ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
andnowuknow.com

Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
DEER PARK, NY
andnowuknow.com

California Hit With More Storms Across the State

CALIFORNIA - Rain, wind, and snow continue to move across the state of California as yet another major weather pattern passes over. Southern California in particular is being hit with stormy weather today, prompting warnings for the area. The National Weather Service stated that heavy rain and snow and powerful...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Top 10 Florida Beaches for Spring Breakers

Affiliate links are in this article. Clickherefor more details. Miami Music Week is coming up in only a few short months and the locals know all too well what comes with it--college-aged mischief. However, Miamians are not the only residents living in a spring break hotspot! As a whole, Florida is a welcoming state featuring plenty of attractions and budget-friendly deals to match--quite an attractive pairing for any poor college student, so it's no wonder why Florida is often on the spring break itineraries. Whether you are looking to join in on the fun or avoid the massive crowds of young'uns like the plague, we rounded up the top ten beaches in Florida that are consistently popular for spring break.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy