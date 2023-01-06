ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Strategies for Reducing Energy Consumption in Software Projects

In the past few years, energy consumption has become a top priority for software companies and their users. As a result, developers face new challenges in delivering sustainable software solutions while still delivering users' desired features. This post will guide you through some strategies you can use to reduce energy consumption in your software projects.
natureworldnews.com

Increasing Levels of Man-made Compounds in Marine Plankton Could Be Used to Track the Influence of Human Activities on Ecosystem Health

Researchers propose that increased levels of man-made chemicals in marine plankton might be used to monitor the influence of human activities on ecosystem health and perhaps explore linkages between ocean pollution and land-based rates of childhood and adult chronic disease. Marine plankton tell the long story of ocean health. "This...
hcplive.com

More Than 1-in-4 Cardiologists Report Mental Health Conditions, Survey Finds

Data from a 2019 survey of more than 5000 cardiologists across the globe suggests 28% of the field may be experiencing some form of mental health condition, with results also shedding light on predictors of mental health conditions. Garima Sharma, MD. More than 1-in-4 cardiologists report experiencing mental health conditions,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy