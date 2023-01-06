Read full article on original website
Related
Hershey Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Chocolate Allegedly Found To Contain Heavy Metals
The Hershey Company has been sued by a customer for allegedly selling dark chocolate that contained lead and cadmium. As reported by Reuters, Christopher Lazazzaro, a Nassau County, New York resident filed the proposed class action lawsuit against the chocolatier in federal court in Central Islip, New York on December 28, 2022. Here’s what we know, so far:
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Dates are a cure for some diseases, including osteoporosis and Alzheimer's
Dates are a popular fruit in the Middle East and India, This is due to the climatic nature of India and the Middle East. Dates are very rich in elements beneficial to the human body, as dates contain a lot of calories, carbohydrates, natural fibers, vitamin C and, vitamin D.
natureworldnews.com
Strategies for Reducing Energy Consumption in Software Projects
In the past few years, energy consumption has become a top priority for software companies and their users. As a result, developers face new challenges in delivering sustainable software solutions while still delivering users' desired features. This post will guide you through some strategies you can use to reduce energy consumption in your software projects.
I’m a scientist – exercise won’t help you lose weight on its own, it’s what you eat that counts
EXERCISE won't help you lose weight and it's what you eat that counts, a scientist has claimed. Professor Tim Spector, a top epidemiologist and dietician, said exercise was "no use on its own" for those wanting to shed a few pounds. Prof Spector, from King's College London, said exercise –...
Narcity
An American Visited Canada For The First Time & Asked If Bulk Barn Is Our Disney World (VIDEO)
An American TikToker recently crossed the border into Canada and jokingly shared his point of view on a few uniquely Canadian things. Over on the account @nickcogs, the TikTok video starts off with him in a grocery store holding up a bottle of Canada Dry, which is simply Ginger Ale in other countries.
Why You Should Consider Taking B12 Supplements If You Follow A Plant-Based Diet
While there are many health benefits to a plant-based diet, there can be some drawbacks as well. Here's why you should consider supplementing vitamin B12.
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
natureworldnews.com
Increasing Levels of Man-made Compounds in Marine Plankton Could Be Used to Track the Influence of Human Activities on Ecosystem Health
Researchers propose that increased levels of man-made chemicals in marine plankton might be used to monitor the influence of human activities on ecosystem health and perhaps explore linkages between ocean pollution and land-based rates of childhood and adult chronic disease. Marine plankton tell the long story of ocean health. "This...
natureworldnews.com
Life-Threatening Reactive Oxidizing Species Produced from Nanoplastics When Exposed to Light [Study]
Plastics are one of the many groups of materials invented in the 20th century and the Industrial Revolution prior to that have been integrated to modern life. Today, plastics are continued to be manufactured by various industries for various usage, ranging from kitchenware, electronics, construction, packaging, commercial products, and among others.
Lack of Adequate Hydration is Associated With Serious Danger to One's Health
To keep our bodies functioning properly, we are frequently reminded to consume a lot of water. According to the findings of a recent study, maintaining an adequate level of hydration is associated with a lower risk of developing chronic diseases as well as an increased likelihood of living for a longer period.
labroots.com
Exercise Preserves Physical Fitness During Aging: Scientists Are Beginning to Understand Why
Regular exercise is known to have numerous health benefits for people who are aging. Exercise can help to improve strength, flexibility, and balance, which can, in turn, improve overall physical function. Many of the health problems that seem to come with age can be delayed by exercise. Though the cellular...
hcplive.com
More Than 1-in-4 Cardiologists Report Mental Health Conditions, Survey Finds
Data from a 2019 survey of more than 5000 cardiologists across the globe suggests 28% of the field may be experiencing some form of mental health condition, with results also shedding light on predictors of mental health conditions. Garima Sharma, MD. More than 1-in-4 cardiologists report experiencing mental health conditions,...
Comments / 0