Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
New bill seeks data protection after gun and ammo sales
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida may soon fine some financial institutions that identify gun store purchases under a pending proposal ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The proposal — known as the “Florida Arms and Ammo Act” — seeks to thwart the emerging corporate practice of identifying and potentially flagging an individual’s financial data after a purchase at a gun retailer.
Bay News 9
Law professor shares thoughts on Andrew Warren case
STATEWIDE — The judge who has been considering the suspension case of Andrew H. Warren since mid-December is taking longer than expected and a law professor explains why that may be. What You Need To Know. Stetson University law professor Lou Virelli talked about the Andrew Warren case. Warren,...
Bay News 9
Colorado Gov. Polis targets affordability in inauguration
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis vowed to work toward housing affordability, transition the state completely to renewable energy by 2040 and tackle high crime rates in an inauguration speech delivered on the windswept steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday. Polis, a Democrat who in 2019 became...
Bay News 9
IRS: SoCal storm victims qualify for tax relief
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Due to the storms and a resulting federal emergency declaration, Southern California residents and business owners will have until May 15 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The one-month filing grace period is...
Bay News 9
Disney World brings back Florida resident ticket deal
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World has brought back the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, its Florida resident-only admission deal. Disney brings back Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for 2023. The Florida resident-only offer is valid for park visits Mondays through Fridays through April 27. A two-day ticket costts $175;...
Bay News 9
Boone closes town offices due to COVID-19 uptick
The Town of Boone is closing public offices and telling employees to work from home until at least Jan. 17 because of the increase in COVID-19 cases. Town council meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have also been canceled. The number of COVID cases in North Carolina has been increasing...
Bay News 9
City comptroller dives into status of city economy entering 2023
City Comptroller Brad Lander joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Monday night to discuss his office’s first monthly economic outlook of 2023. As the threat of recession looms during a time of high inflation, war in Ukraine and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lander said things are getting a little better in the city.
Bay News 9
Bay area Red Cross volunteers deploy to California
TAMPA, Fla. — With a few final instructions and a quick signature, Frank Hall heads out of the Red Cross building in Tampa with bags packed. He will spend the next two weeks volunteering in California, helping with supply distribution. What You Need To Know. American Red Cross is...
Bay News 9
12-year-old killed in Tampa shooting, blood banks in need of donors and Bucs fall to Falcons
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Light south winds will become north-northwest after a cold front passes through during the day Monday. Get the full forecast here. Check your hour-by-hour forecast here | Share your weather photos. Around Tampa Bay. 1. 12-year-old killed, teen hurt...
Bay News 9
Doctor outlines benefits, urges cautions for 'Dry January' trend
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — This year marks 10 years since the term ‘Dry January’ became a household term. The month encourages 31 days of no alcohol in order to see health benefits. The trend was founded in the United Kingdom and quickly gained speed here in the United...
Bay News 9
‘Served its purpose’: Duke Energy’s coal power plants will retire as part of N.C’s carbon plan
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Environmental activists are reacting to the state’s first ever “carbon plan.” It was issued right before the new year, and the goal is to find ways for the electric sector, specifically Duke Energy, to reduce carbon emissions. What You Need To Know.
Comments / 0