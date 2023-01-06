ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Egypt’s December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3% from 18.7% in November, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday. The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9%. The price rises followed a currency devaluation...
European shares rise on China reopening cheer, slow pace of rate hikes

(Reuters) – European shares edged up on Wednesday, lifted by Bayer and LVMH, while optimism over reopening in China and hopes of less aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes aided the sentiment. The pan-regional STOXX 600 gained 0.1% by 0818 GMT. Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday and European stocks...
Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group will start cutting thousands of jobs across the firm from Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move said, as it prepares for a tough economic environment. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public. Goldman Sachs declined to...
Japan to cull record 10 million chickens to stop the spread of bird flu

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan plans to cull more than 10 million chickens because of the spread of bird flu, a record for the peak infection season that runs from October to May, an agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday. With the latest avian flu case detected at a poultry...
Hackers targeted Danish central bank website; operations not affected

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s central bank said on Tuesday its website had been targeted by hackers, resulting in trouble accessing its website on Monday and Tuesday. The website was hit by a so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which directs a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline.

