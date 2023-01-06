Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Egypt’s December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3% from 18.7% in November, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday. The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9%. The price rises followed a currency devaluation...
1470 WMBD
European shares rise on China reopening cheer, slow pace of rate hikes
(Reuters) – European shares edged up on Wednesday, lifted by Bayer and LVMH, while optimism over reopening in China and hopes of less aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes aided the sentiment. The pan-regional STOXX 600 gained 0.1% by 0818 GMT. Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday and European stocks...
1470 WMBD
North America to boost semiconductor industry, doubts persist on Mexico energy policy
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States, Mexico and Canada will take steps to strengthen the North American semiconductor industry, the White House said on Tuesday, as the countries try to resolve a dispute over Mexico’s energy policy that has angered investors. In a statement before a meeting between North...
1470 WMBD
Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group will start cutting thousands of jobs across the firm from Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move said, as it prepares for a tough economic environment. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public. Goldman Sachs declined to...
1470 WMBD
Moderna generates $18.4 billion in COVID vaccine sales in 2022
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday it generated about $18.4 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
1470 WMBD
Japan to cull record 10 million chickens to stop the spread of bird flu
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan plans to cull more than 10 million chickens because of the spread of bird flu, a record for the peak infection season that runs from October to May, an agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday. With the latest avian flu case detected at a poultry...
1470 WMBD
Fosun pharma, Genuine Biotech will donate COVID treatment Azvudine to China’s rural areas
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Monday it would cooperate with its charity fund and Henan Genuine Biotech to donate 100 million yuan worth of COVID treatment Azvudine to China’s rural areas. The product would be donated in phases to China’s central and western rural areas,...
1470 WMBD
Hackers targeted Danish central bank website; operations not affected
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s central bank said on Tuesday its website had been targeted by hackers, resulting in trouble accessing its website on Monday and Tuesday. The website was hit by a so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which directs a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline.
1470 WMBD
Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized in U.S., condition ‘not worrying’ -source
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida, a source close to his family said on Monday, adding that his condition was “not worrying”. Brazilian newspaper O Globo had reported earlier in the day that Bolsonaro had...
Comments / 0