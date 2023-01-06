Read full article on original website
Suspect in Russell shooting is in custody
----------- RUSSELL COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking for help to locate a suspect. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of North Fossil Street in Russell, according to a media release. First responders found a 45-year-old man...
13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large
GARFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/9)
BOOKED: Crystal Caruthers on Great Bend Municipal Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Riley County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $250 cash only. BOOKED: Marcus Bryant on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $500 C/S. BOOKED: Tyler...
Man airlifted to hospital, Russell police search for shooting suspect
RUSSELL COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking for help to locate a suspect. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of North Fossil Street in Russell, according to a media release. First responders found a 45-year-old man suffering...
Russell Police Department locates alleged shooting suspect
The Russell Police Department was looking for an alleged shooting suspect who is said to be "armed and dangerous." He has since been located.
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed FHSU player
OKLAHOMA COUNTY —Oklahoma City Police have made an arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. J'Coal Glover, 30, was taken into custody Jan. 7 after a review of security camera footage at the scene of the shooting, which left Daniel Howard, 20, fatally injured and five others with gunshot wounds.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public
From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
Construction warming up on Great Bend’s new ‘Justice Center’
Vertical construction continues at 12th Street and Baker Avenue in Great Bend, the site of the new Great Bend police station. McCownGordon Construction receives warmer temperatures this week as they work on the $8.9 million Justice Center, which will also house the city’s municipal court. Last week, Interim City...
Millers of Claflin ready to open store in Great Bend
For going on 120 years, Millers of Claflin has sold high-quality furniture around Barton County and Kansas. But not with a store in Great Bend. That will change this week as Mattress Solutions is set to open on 10th Street near Walmart. Braden Miller, one of the owners, said Millers...
Couple race against time to save free historic home in Central Kansas
LINCOLN (KSNT) – Would you take a free, more than 100-year-old home in the heart of Kansas? For Eddie and Julie Flores, the answer was a resounding yes. Julie was visiting her childhood hometown and family for New Year’s Eve back in 2021 in Lincoln, Kansas when she heard about the intriguing offer. A home, […]
New Barton commission shuts down resolution on salaries
Before leaving his spot on the Barton County Commission, Kirby Krier proposed a pair of resolutions to the body regarding the timeline of when the county allocates funds to other agencies, and another on the salary of elected officials. At Monday's meeting, the new commission tabled discussion on the allocation of funds but wasted no time addressing the salary matter. At the request of Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, Donna Zimmerman made the motion to shut down the resolution.
Kluckin' Chicken to replace doughnut shop in Hays
Gari's Donuts in Hays is set to reopen in the next two weeks as Kluckin' Chicken. Hays entrepreneur Jacob Proffitt closed the doughnut operation, 2401 Vine, at the end of December. He had been working to open a new chicken restaurant in the former Mokas building on 27th Street. He...
County could start committee on opioid fund use
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission on Monday received an update from County Administrator Randy Partington on the opioid settlement agreements and how much money the county might get. "Right now, I think, there's an estimate, the most recent estimate, Reno County will get around $140,000 from those...
CASA Chocolate Auction returns in time for Valentine's Day
CASA's annual Chocolate Auction provides more than 85 percent of the agency's annual funding. The event is typically held on the first Saturday of February. With a scheduling conflict at the Great Bend Events Center this year, the 2023 auction will take place just before Valentine's Day on Feb. 11. CINC (Child in Need of Care) Coordinator Karrie Hammeke said it should be a festive evening.
🎧Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Jan. 5, 2023. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
CITY: No water service for portions of east Hays Wednesday
Beginning Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the city of Hays will be performing valve replacements in the 1300 and 1500 blocks of Holmes Road. Water service will be temporarily shut off at the following areas: 1300 block of East 15th St., 1300 block of East 17th St., 1300 block of East 18th St. and on Holmes Road between 13th St. and 19th St.
UWCK making Valentine's Day a little sweeter for homebound seniors
United Way of Central Kansas often provides for the essentials in life. It's nice to have a little fun as well. Box of Love returns this February with a Valentine's Day surprise for homebound seniors. The mini tote bags will be filled with a refrigerator memo magnet, facial tissue, word puzzles and a pencil, toothpaste and a toothbrush, chocolates, and non-slip fuzzy socks. Each package will also include homemade Valentine’s Day cards made by local kids.
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Barton Community College to host business seminar
New business owners or those wanting to start a business can learn about key components of running a business from area experts on a variety of topics at Barton’s “On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow Your Business” seminar from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings from Feb. 9 to March 30 at the Front Door Community Center.
