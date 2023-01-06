Before leaving his spot on the Barton County Commission, Kirby Krier proposed a pair of resolutions to the body regarding the timeline of when the county allocates funds to other agencies, and another on the salary of elected officials. At Monday's meeting, the new commission tabled discussion on the allocation of funds but wasted no time addressing the salary matter. At the request of Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, Donna Zimmerman made the motion to shut down the resolution.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO