ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Suspect in Russell shooting is in custody

----------- RUSSELL COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking for help to locate a suspect. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting call in the 1300 block of North Fossil Street in Russell, according to a media release. First responders found a 45-year-old man...
RUSSELL, KS
WIBW

13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large

GARFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.
GARFIELD, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/9)

BOOKED: Crystal Caruthers on Great Bend Municipal Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Michael Philbern on Riley County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $250 cash only. BOOKED: Marcus Bryant on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $500 C/S. BOOKED: Tyler...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed FHSU player

OKLAHOMA COUNTY —Oklahoma City Police have made an arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. J'Coal Glover, 30, was taken into custody Jan. 7 after a review of security camera footage at the scene of the shooting, which left Daniel Howard, 20, fatally injured and five others with gunshot wounds.
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public

From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

New Barton commission shuts down resolution on salaries

Before leaving his spot on the Barton County Commission, Kirby Krier proposed a pair of resolutions to the body regarding the timeline of when the county allocates funds to other agencies, and another on the salary of elected officials. At Monday's meeting, the new commission tabled discussion on the allocation of funds but wasted no time addressing the salary matter. At the request of Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, Donna Zimmerman made the motion to shut down the resolution.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kluckin' Chicken to replace doughnut shop in Hays

Gari's Donuts in Hays is set to reopen in the next two weeks as Kluckin' Chicken. Hays entrepreneur Jacob Proffitt closed the doughnut operation, 2401 Vine, at the end of December. He had been working to open a new chicken restaurant in the former Mokas building on 27th Street. He...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

County could start committee on opioid fund use

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission on Monday received an update from County Administrator Randy Partington on the opioid settlement agreements and how much money the county might get. "Right now, I think, there's an estimate, the most recent estimate, Reno County will get around $140,000 from those...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

CASA Chocolate Auction returns in time for Valentine's Day

CASA's annual Chocolate Auction provides more than 85 percent of the agency's annual funding. The event is typically held on the first Saturday of February. With a scheduling conflict at the Great Bend Events Center this year, the 2023 auction will take place just before Valentine's Day on Feb. 11. CINC (Child in Need of Care) Coordinator Karrie Hammeke said it should be a festive evening.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

CITY: No water service for portions of east Hays Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the city of Hays will be performing valve replacements in the 1300 and 1500 blocks of Holmes Road. Water service will be temporarily shut off at the following areas: 1300 block of East 15th St., 1300 block of East 17th St., 1300 block of East 18th St. and on Holmes Road between 13th St. and 19th St.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

UWCK making Valentine's Day a little sweeter for homebound seniors

United Way of Central Kansas often provides for the essentials in life. It's nice to have a little fun as well. Box of Love returns this February with a Valentine's Day surprise for homebound seniors. The mini tote bags will be filled with a refrigerator memo magnet, facial tissue, word puzzles and a pencil, toothpaste and a toothbrush, chocolates, and non-slip fuzzy socks. Each package will also include homemade Valentine’s Day cards made by local kids.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College to host business seminar

New business owners or those wanting to start a business can learn about key components of running a business from area experts on a variety of topics at Barton’s “On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow Your Business” seminar from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings from Feb. 9 to March 30 at the Front Door Community Center.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy