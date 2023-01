Argyle defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett has officially arrived at Texas A&M, he shared on social media on Tuesday afternoon. Originally a member of the 2022 class, Scarlett signed with the Aggies during the 2021 early signing period but did not enroll until Tuesday. With the spring semester set to get underway this month at Texas A&M, Scarlett moved in with several members of the 2023 class as well as A&M’s two transfers Tony Grimes and Sam McCall.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO