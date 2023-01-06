Read full article on original website
backcountryhunters.org
North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151
The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
mydakotan.com
North Dakota Legislators' Goals
BISMARCK – Lawmakers have over a week of legislative work under their belts, but still many more to go. A few legislators shared their goals for this session. Representative Matt Heilman, R-Dis. 7, Bismarck, is one of the many new members this session and only 21 years old. “I’m...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Burgum appoints new North Dakota Supreme Court Judge
(Bismarck, ND) -- Judge Douglas Bahr is set to be a North Dakota Supreme Court justice. Governor Doug Burgum announced Monday that he had appointed Bahr to the state's highest court. “Judge Bahr will make an excellent addition to the North Dakota Supreme Court with his broad legal background in...
captimes.com
Opinion | Scott Walker still profits by demonizing educators
For years, Madison author Lawrence Tabak studied Scott Walker, but almost certainly not in a way the former Republican governor welcomed. In 2021, Tabak published his meticulously researched book about Foxconn, Walker’s signature economic development catastrophe. The book’s title summarized Tabak’s takeaway: “Foxconned: Imaginary jobs, bulldozed homes and the sacking of local government.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem previously said she has no intention of running for president; however, her tone and approach have changed in the last week. In response to an article critical of her last week by the conservative outlet National Review, a known spokesperson...
New 2023 Laws To Take Effect-North Dakota Left Out In The Cold
Ok, this is the part when the older generation usually chimes in... ..."I remember when I was YOUR age ( around 18 years old ) minimum wage was around $3.35" I'm not going to reveal exactly what ancient year that was, you can google that for yourself, but I feel your pain if you are making the bare minimum at your job. I'm guessing there were a ton of people here in North Dakota hoping and waiting for 2023 to kick in for hopes that new laws would bring them more money - sadly that won't happen, but in other states, they will be tap-dancing to the bank with some more money to show on their pay-checks, while North Dakotans will be left out in the cold.
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford receiving "lots of offers" one week after retiring from office
(Fargo, ND) -- Former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford is talking his decision to retire from the position. "It's 24 hours a day, and the folks that have kind of been retiring off and taking a pause from public office, they kind of all say the same thing, Brent you know it's like that weight is lifted off," said Sanford.
keyzradio.com
North Dakota Observes Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Today is the day set aside citizens take the lead to show support on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Every rank and file member of law enforcement has chosen a career that requires them to risk their lives every day in the service of their communities. They have responded to a difficult and frequently unappreciated call to public service.
Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Reminder: North Dakotans must take hunter education classes
The classes will be listed by city and can be sorted by their start date. Additionally, classes will be added as they become finalized during the year.
KFYR-TV
Welcome home ceremony for North Dakota’s 957th Company
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard 957th Engineer Company was welcomed home Sunday. It was a chance to honor National Guard members for their yearlong service on the southwest border. The Company’s mission was to support and help the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the border....
Costly life support for dying coal industry hits Wyo wallets
Today the Capitol welcomes 93 legislators, all actors in a classic play Wyoming has watched for years. When they leave in March, most of the cast will believe they’ve put on a marvelous show if they reject all tax increases, bash the feds while keeping their hands outstretched for more money and giving another giant boost to the wounded coal industry.
coloradopols.com
Another Republican Loses His Guns At The Capitol
As the Denver Post’s Saja Hindi reports, and it wouldn’t be a session of the Colorado General Assembly without at least one of these so hopefully our statistical wad is now shot:. Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at...
Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash.She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.It’s a fight involving two people so loathsomely ambitious that you can only hope it ends with both of them losing. But Noem is so extreme that she somehow manages to make DeSantis look less terrible.It began when National Review reporter Nate Hochman reached out to Fury for comment on a story he was writing on “the transgender lobby’s...
coloradopolitics.com
GOP chair calls Polis dishonest, governor fires back as immigration debate embroils Colorado
The influx of immigrations to Colorado — and state and city officials' response — expectedly turned political, with the chair of state of the Republican Party accusing Gov. Jared Polis of hypocrisy and the latter quipping back that the Republican leader doesn't understand what Coloradans want from their leaders.
kvrr.com
Wrigley sues feds over losses from canceled oil lease sales
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the U.S. Department of the Interior, citing a potential of $1 billion in lost revenue for the state due to the cancellation of federal oil lease sales by the Bureau of Land Management.
Liquor Liability: What it means for Bismarck Event Center
RFP is a document that an organization, often a government agency, posts to elicit a response or formal bid from potential vendors for a desired solution.
Which Counties In North Dakota Do You Live The Longest?
Does the more rural you live translate into a longer life in North Dakota?
county17.com
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
