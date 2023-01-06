ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest Massachusetts man after allegedly attempting to steal from senior citizen in grandparent scam

BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
