Police arrest Massachusetts man after allegedly attempting to steal from senior citizen in grandparent scam

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
DA: Husband of missing Cohasset mom to be arraigned Monday on charges of allegedly misleading police
COHASSET, Mass- — The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset mother that hasn’t been seen for a week, has been arrested for allegedly misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Walshe, 46, was brought into custody Sunday...
Blood, Knife Found In Basement Of Missing Cohasset Woman's Home: Prosecutor
New details have emerged about the disappearance of a 39-year-old woman from Cohasset and her husband's alleged interference with authorities and their investigation. Brian Walshe, age 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court on Monday, Jan. 9 after he was arrested for misleading investigators in their search of his wife Ana Walshe on Sunday.
Watch: Brian Walshe’s arraignment for allegedly misleading police
Walshe is the husband of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, who was reported missing Wednesday and hasn't been seen since Jan. 1.
Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’
BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
Police ask for public’s help after suspect reportedly becomes irate when coffee isn’t to his liking
Customers flipping out on restaurant and fast-food workers seems to be happening more frequently in Massachusetts and this reported incident is no exception. According to police, Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday December 29th at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury.
Man had loaded AK47, handgun in Dorchester apartment when arrested on drug charges, police say
Boston Police report Distict C-6 (South Boston) drug-unit officers and FBI agents armed with three search warrants, raided an apartment at 15 Boyden St. on Friday and seized fentanyl, crack and meth along with an AK-47 loaded with 28 rounds and a firearm loaded with seven rounds. Kevin Wallace, 43,...
Boston Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday. Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street. Norwood is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Everett man who tried to take hostages after bank robbery pleads guilty in court
A man from Everett pleaded guilty Thursday to a bank robbery at TD Bank in Allston, Massachusetts
Drug trafficking investigation involving authorities from across Massachusetts leads prison sentence
BOSTON – A drug distributor for a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 34-year-old Terrence Daye of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2022, Daye pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Police seeking charges against Middleborough school worker who allegedly assaulted 5th grader
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass — Police are looking to press charges against a Middleborough school worker that allegedly assaulted a fifth grader Thursday afternoon. According to Middleborough Police, the fifth grader was allegedly assaulted by a part-time cafeteria worker shortly before 2:30 p.m. The student was evaluated by the school nurse...
Mass Cafeteria Worker Facing Charges For Allegedly Attacking Student: Police
A Massachusetts elementary school employee is expected to face charges after allegedly assaulting a student this week, authorities said. Middleborough Police responded to an incident at May K. Goode Elementary School around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Chief Joseph Perkins. Initial investigation suggests that a fifth grade...
$50,000 reward offered after Dorchester postal worker robbed
BOSTON – Federal investigators released new images of a suspect wanted for robbing a United States Postal Service carrier in Dorchester.Investigators are offering $50,000 for information that leads to the man's arrest.Police say he robbed a Dorchester letter carrier at gunpoint in December.Postal workers were also robbed in Melrose and Peabody in recent weeks, though there is no indication the incidents are connected.
Worcester PD looking to ID man wanted for questioning after 7-Eleven robbery
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, following a robbery at a convenience store. On the department’s Facebook page, Worcester police shared several photos of a male they say officers want to question after a robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. Further details on the robbery were not released.
Murder trial of New Bedford man accused of killing 25-year-old Jorge Vieira of Fall River set to begin
The murder trial of a New Bedford man accused of killing a Fall River man is set to begin Monday in Fall River Superior court. A then 23-year-old Nathan Silva is accused of stabbing to death 25-year-old Jorge Vieira. Just before 7:30 a.m., on Saturday January 11, 2020, Fall River...
Family of victim in deadly Newton police shooting file lawsuit against city and police officers
NEWTON, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned the City of Newton and several of its police officers are facing a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the shooting of Michael Conlon. The lawsuit was filed late Thursday afternoon, on the 2-year anniversary of Conlon’s death. According to a...
