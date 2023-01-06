Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Adds 73 Migrants This Week While Announcing New Plans For MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category
The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
The Steelers Would Be Making A Mistake If Organization Does Not Bring Underrated Player Back In 2023
The off-season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is just beginning after the 2022 regular season came to a screeching halt on Sunday following a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The team found a way to somehow extend head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s non-losing season streak and finished up at 9-8. The future seems to be bright after what many expected to be a rebuilding year. Plenty of decisions will have to be made in the coming weeks and months about who the franchise still wants to have around, as well as determine what coaches and players may be expendable. One player not being talked about just yet is the brother of the team’s best player.
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's 17-yard sack: 'I was yelling in his ear'
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-13 rout to clinch the NFC's No. 2 seed, ending their season on a ten-game winning streak, split between two different starting quarterbacks. Brock Purdy had an efficient performance, finishing 15/20 for 178 yards and a career-high three touchdowns after...
Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos
Ortega appeared in 27 games with the Angels in 2022, and eight games in 2021. The 26-year-old had a 3.71 ERA in 34 innings last season, striking out 33 batters and recording one save. Ortega has consistently improved over the last two seasons, and will now hope to have a...
Steelers Should Be Excited About New Opponents For 2023
With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially finished 3rd in their division, meaning they will play the 3rd place teams from rotating divisions, while going against some fairly weak divisions next season. Overall, the schedule as a whole looks to be not too tough based on their opponents win percentages in 2022. Of course, the Steelers will play home and away games against the division champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens (who may or may not have Lamar Jackson next year), and the Cleveland Browns, who are hoping that Deshaun Watson is no longer rusty and can play as well as he did with the Houston Texans.
Bills vs. Dolphins: Miami 'Controls Narrative' Says Coach Mike McDaniel
When the Buffalo Bills sealed their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, they also secured the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and helped the Miami Dolphins clinch the final playoff spot. Now, the two AFC East foes are set to face off for the third time...
Did Former Steelers QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Praise Rookie George Pickens While Taking A Shot At Chase Claypool?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Wide Receiver George Pickens wowed the NFL with some of the most amazing catches of the season. Pickens gained notoriety throughout the league for his incredible hands and ability to contort his body to come down in bounds. The rookie made the catch of the year against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2022 season. The Steelers’ former quarterback released his latest episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger and sang the rookie phenom’s praises.
