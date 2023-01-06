Warzone 2 veteran Metaphor has unveiled a new Lachmann 556 build which he claims comes close to replicating the feel of the iconic Warzone 1’s Grau assault rifle. With the release of Warzone 2, many Warzone 1 weapons didn’t transition over in the process. One of these was the Grau rifle, which dominated the WZ1 meta from the day it was added to the game. However, thanks to the intricate class customization in Warzone 2, content creators and fans are able to replicate the feel of these old classic guns.

