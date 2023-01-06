ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Wears A Purse As A Top In 1st Modeling Campaign Since Tom Brady Split

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6S5k_0k65lJw400
Image Credit: Vivara/MEGA.

Gisele Bundchen, 42, stripped down to just jeans for her new campaign for Louis Vuitton. In a video shared by the luxury French fashion house on Friday, Jan. 6 (seen here), the stunning mother of two modeled a large and small handbag from Louis Vuitton’s second collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in nothing but a pair of high-waisted blue jeans. She clutched both handbags, which were covered in colorful polka dots, in front of her chest to take place of a shirt.

Gisele’s gorgeous blonde locks were styled in beachy waves and her makeup was done to look natural. The video showed her standing in front of a gray background with polka dots designed after the ones printed on the designer bags circling her. The Rolling Stones‘ 1967 hit “She’s A Rainbow” fittingly played over the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31v9tQ_0k65lJw400
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen models topless for the jewelry company, Vivara (Photo: Vivara/MEGA)

The colorful advertisement serves as Gisele’s first published modeling campaign since her Oct. 2022 divorce from Tom Brady, 45. As fans know, Gisele took a step back from her modeling career to raise a family with Tom but was fed up once he chose football over family time after retiring from the NFL and then quickly reversing his decision in March 2022.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she told ELLE in Oct. 2022. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Brady] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.” The former couple shares a son, Benjamin, 12, and a daughter, Vivian, 9. Tom also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

She also noted that now that she felt fulfilled by raising her family and supporting Tom, she wanted to focus on her dreams. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose,” she said.

A month earlier, in September, a source close to the former Victoria’s Secret model spoke about her frustrations with Tom not being ready to commit to their family. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

Now that Gisele doesn’t need to focus on maintaining a home for Tom, it appears she has jumped right back into her work. However, that doesn’t mean she has forgotten about her kids. The last five posts on her Instagram revolve around her kids, including their Dec. 2022 trip to her home country, Brazil. In the photos she shared, seen above, she can be seen enjoying the great outdoors of southern Brazil with her kids as they went fishing, biking, horseback riding, and more.

“It’s my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love,” she captioned the Dec. 27 slideshow. “It’s always so good to come back home.”

Comments / 0

Related
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Madonna & All 6 Kids, Ages 10 To 26, Dance ‘Under The Moon’ On Family Trip To Africa: Video

Madonna got down and boogied with her adorable family during their incredible getaway to Africa. The original Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video Of Raging Flash Flood As Mudslides Hit Star-Studded Montecito

Ellen DeGeneres, 64, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the crazy water issues Southern California, including her area of Montecito, is having, in a new video. The former talk show host filmed the clip of herself as she stood in front of a raging creek near her home and explained that she’s been ordered to shelter-in-place since her home is located near higher ground. Other parts of Montecito, however, have had a mandatory evacuation.
MONTECITO, CA
HollywoodLife

Shakira Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Ex Gerard Pique Was Allegedly Cheating

Shakira and her ex Gerard Piqué may have split in June 2022, but a new scandal has brought back all the drama for the international superstar. A 2021 video showing Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti together in the house he and Shakira shared has resurfaced and gone viral, causing Shakira to feel “devastated,” according to sources for Page Six. The smoking gun stream was allegedly filmed when Shakira and Gerard, who co-parent sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, were “happily together”, per the insider. The source added that Shakira is now “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly ‘Seriously in Love’ & Plan To Be ‘Fully Open’ About Romance

It’s been roughly two months since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ romance was outed after photos were published online showing the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-stars getting physical. Since then, Amy, 45, and T.J., 49, have taken their love all over the place – except the set of GMA3, as they’ve been removed from their hosting duties amid the drama. They’ve since taken their love to Atlanta and Miami and don’t expect them to hide it if and when they come back. It’s “not a fling” between them, reports Us Weekly, which notes that “they are seriously in love. And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Reveals Swollen Lip As She Confirms Scallop Allergy: Photo

“Scallops allergy confirmed,” Hilary Duff captioned the selfie she posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday (Jan. 8). In the photo, Hilary, 35, looked like she had been crying for days with how puffy her face looked. Duff’s lips had ballooned to the size of small sausages, while her nose seemed swollen. “I really thought my lip might explode,” she added in the caption while writing that she was “really hoping” she wasn’t allergic to “ALL shellfish” after making this painful discovery.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Dramatic Black Gown To Sneak Into Golden Globes For Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Shine bright like a diamond — that’s the motto Rihanna lives by and she sure looked like pure luxury at the 2023 Golden Globes. The new mom snuck into the award show on January 10th after skipping the red carpet with her man A$AP Rocky. She wore an incredible, larger than life black gown that dared to be seen, with her man happy to let her take center stage in a simple tuxedo. And let us not forget to mention the bling! The earrings, the necklace — hell, Sandra Bullock is going to mark her in the next Ocean’s movie with all those jewels on!
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Royalty Brown, 8, Holds Baby Sister Lovely In Adorable Photos From Toddler’s 1st Birthday

Chris Brown’s daughters Royalty and Lovely Symphani took some sweet photos together to celebrate the toddler’s first birthday on Sunday, January 8. Royalty, 8, smiled as she held her baby sister for a couple of super cute pictures. She posted the shots of them posing together on her Instagram, with a simple heart caption, and it looked like the sisters were having a blast at the celebration.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Reveals He Missed Saying Bye To Dying Queen, Claims Family Didn’t Invite Him On Plane To See Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Prince Harry, 38, claimed in his bombshell 60 Minutes interview that he wasn’t invited to travel with his family to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on the day Queen Elizabeth II died. Harry told Anderson Cooper that he reached out to his brother, Prince William, 40, as the Queen fell ill on September 8. At the time, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, were in London for a charity event, when they learned his grandmother was expected to pass away.
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes Rocks Short Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Shawn Mendes, 24, turned heads recently when he stepped out in Los Angeles, CA with much shorter hair! The singer, who previously rocked longer locks, debuted a fresh new shaved cut while walking outside by cameras. He wore a light gray cardigan over a white top, a dark gray scarf, baggy black pants, and black slip-on shoes, in a new photo from the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Austin Butler Wishes Girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s Ex Jacob Elordi ‘All the Best’ On New Elvis Presley Role

Just before winning his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of rock n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, sent some positive vibes to Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, 25, on Jan. 10. While on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night, Variety (watch VIDEO HERE) asked Austin if he had “any advice” for Jacob, who is set to portray Elvin in the upcoming biopic, Priscilla. In response, the Hollywood hunk kept it friendly with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber‘s ex. “I just wish him all the best,” the 31-year-old began. “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time.”
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
282K+
Followers
25K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy