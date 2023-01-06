ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

WDTV

WVU Extension to offer free emergency medical course

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Extension is offering a free emergency medical technician course to address the shortage of emergency medical providers in West Virginia. The program is a partnership between Monongalia County Technical Education Center and WVU Extension. The training lasts 175 hours and provides participants with hands-on learning...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown officials issue report on four-day workweek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the summer of 2020, the city of Morgantown has conducted a test of a 4-day workweek, and initial reports indicate it has been a success. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
bestattractions.org

Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland

If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
CUMBERLAND, MD
Tribune-Review

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
deepcreektimes.com

Deep Creek Daily Notes Blog January 9

January 9, 2023: In Friday’s Daily Notes blog, I asked if anyone had a local picture of home price increases since I had a link to a national report. Here’s one of the takeaways from a report that local agent Chris Nichols put together:. The average residential sale...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WDTV

Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDOH Truck Crash in Area Leads to Road Closure

According to WBOY, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning. According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident happened around 4:30 near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 250 near Pruntytown. A 12 News reporter on...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties

Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way

STAR CITY, W.Va. – After weeks of speculation the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
STAR CITY, WV
therealdeal.com

White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner

For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV

