Related
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
WDTV
WVU Extension to offer free emergency medical course
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Extension is offering a free emergency medical technician course to address the shortage of emergency medical providers in West Virginia. The program is a partnership between Monongalia County Technical Education Center and WVU Extension. The training lasts 175 hours and provides participants with hands-on learning...
WDTV
Longtime Marion County educator appointed to role at School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has named a longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. Andy Neptune, an experienced educator and administrator with 34 years in the Marion County school system, has been appointed to the position by Gov. Justice. Neptune...
deepcreektimes.com
Garrett County Public Schools Update and Reminder of Second Grading Period Dates of Note
As we approach the end of the second grading period, Garrett County Public Schools (GCPS) would like to remind all staff, students, and parents of the following dates of note:. End of the Second Grading Period – The end of the second grading period is January 26, 2023.*. Professional...
wajr.com
Morgantown officials issue report on four-day workweek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the summer of 2020, the city of Morgantown has conducted a test of a 4-day workweek, and initial reports indicate it has been a success. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
bestattractions.org
Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland
If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
Nonprofit opens to help women in West Virginia
On Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown.
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
Construction underway at Meadowbrook Mall
The work comes after the Meadowbrook Mall announced its "massive new project" that will include a "major new business" moving to the mall, as well as some stores moving to new locations and some closing.
deepcreektimes.com
Deep Creek Daily Notes Blog January 9
January 9, 2023: In Friday’s Daily Notes blog, I asked if anyone had a local picture of home price increases since I had a link to a national report. Here’s one of the takeaways from a report that local agent Chris Nichols put together:. The average residential sale...
WV DOH truck rolls on its side, Route 250 closed
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning.
WDTV
Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
Daycation: Palace of Gold in West Virginia on National Register of Historic Places
There’s gold in the rural hills of West Virginia. Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold is a tourist attraction and part of the New Vrindaban Temple community, which houses more than 250 members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Listed on the National Register of Historical Places, the...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDOH Truck Crash in Area Leads to Road Closure
According to WBOY, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning. According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident happened around 4:30 near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 250 near Pruntytown. A 12 News reporter on...
connect-bridgeport.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
WDTV
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
wajr.com
Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way
STAR CITY, W.Va. – After weeks of speculation the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Pittsburgh arrested on Interstate in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
therealdeal.com
White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner
For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
