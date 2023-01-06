Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]
It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There are two people in New York that are waking up very happy this morning. While no one claimed the Mega Millions grand jackpot of $1.1 Billion dollars last night, two "Big Cash" winning tickets were sold in New York. Both of those tickets are worth at least $1 million...
The Deadliest Road in New York State
Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
Can You Buy A Ticket For Mega Millions With A Credit Card In New York State?
New Yorkers have a shot at winning a massive billion-dollar jackpot tonight, but can you buy a ticket with a credit card? No one has won the jackpot, so tonight's drawing is for $1.1 billion or a cash option of $576.8 million. Does New York Allow People To Buy Lottery...
Insane Cash Flow In New York State To Start 2023
The holiday bills are starting to roll in. If you are not keeping up with your accounts online, get ready for some bad news at the mailbox this week and next. Those gifts that you bought were very thoughtful. However, no good deed goes unpunished. The beginning of the new...
New York Drivers Can Now Drive The Wienermobile!
Hot Diggity Dog! This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and now it could be yours!. Let me be frank: you have the opportunity to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and you only have a few weeks to throw your name into the hat. You are going to relish this...
Thieves Rob Brink’s Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In New York State
Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
Exciting Changes Coming To Starbucks In Upstate New York
There are few things that are as comforting as a good cup of coffee or hot cocoa on a cold winter day. The forecast is calling for the weather to change, again. As the rain changes to snow, you may be thinking of heading to your favorite Starbucks to get a coffee?
New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Fast, Now Dominant In New York State
Just when you thought COVID-19 had faded away, there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State. It is now the dominant variant. There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported around the state. The New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Quickly In New York State. The New York State...
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
New Yorkers Eagerly Await Billion Dollar Payday
Tonight the lives of people living in New York could change forever. The Mega Millions drawing is taking place tonight and the jackpot has reached a life-changing $1.1 billion dollars. That is a lot of money and even after taxes if you chose to take the lump sum cash payout,...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
United States Postal Service Major Price Increases That Affect New Yorkers
The United States Postal Service is making some major changes to prices, which will take effect this month. New Yorkers can get ready to pay more for certain services from the post office. On March 23, 2021, the postal service announced its "Our Delivering for America," plan which is supposed to take the organization from a financial and operational crisis to being self-sustaining and high performing.
New York Gas Appliance Ban Might Come Sooner Than Later
The ban on gas appliances across New York State might come soon for residents than expected. According to CNN.com, the US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stoves are a hidden hazard in American homes. New York State is also eyeing eliminating natural gas appliances but requiring all newly built...
New Law Bans Certain Laundry Detergent And Cleaners In New York State
A new law went into effect recently in New York State that bans certain laundry detergents and cleaning products in New York State. If you are partial to a particular detergent or household cleaner brand, you may have to find a replacement if they don't conform to the new law.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0