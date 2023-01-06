ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York

These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
BUFFALO, NY
The Deadliest Road in New York State

Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
NEW YORK STATE
Insane Cash Flow In New York State To Start 2023

The holiday bills are starting to roll in. If you are not keeping up with your accounts online, get ready for some bad news at the mailbox this week and next. Those gifts that you bought were very thoughtful. However, no good deed goes unpunished. The beginning of the new...
Thieves Rob Brink’s Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In New York State

Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?

We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
BUFFALO, NY
New Yorkers Eagerly Await Billion Dollar Payday

Tonight the lives of people living in New York could change forever. The Mega Millions drawing is taking place tonight and the jackpot has reached a life-changing $1.1 billion dollars. That is a lot of money and even after taxes if you chose to take the lump sum cash payout,...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
United States Postal Service Major Price Increases That Affect New Yorkers

The United States Postal Service is making some major changes to prices, which will take effect this month. New Yorkers can get ready to pay more for certain services from the post office. On March 23, 2021, the postal service announced its "Our Delivering for America," plan which is supposed to take the organization from a financial and operational crisis to being self-sustaining and high performing.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Gas Appliance Ban Might Come Sooner Than Later

The ban on gas appliances across New York State might come soon for residents than expected. According to CNN.com, the US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stoves are a hidden hazard in American homes. New York State is also eyeing eliminating natural gas appliances but requiring all newly built...
Buffalo NY
