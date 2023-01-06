Kyle Richards Cryptically Shades Lisa Vanderpump For Dissing Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Image Credit: Shutterstock

It doesn’t appear as though Kyle Richards is celebrating Lisa Rinna‘s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. The OG star of the show made that pretty clear on Jan. 6, when she shaded her nemesis, Lisa Vanderpump, for dissing Rinna.

(Kyle Richards/Twitter)

On Jan. 5, Lisa Rinna announced that she was leaving the Bravo series, following a “mutual decision” made by both herself and the network. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!,” she told HollywoodLife after PEOPLE initially reported the news.

After Lisa made her big announcement, Lisa Vanderpump went on Twitter and wrote, “Ding dong” — as in, the witch is dead. Clearly, she was loving the news. But Kyle, who had a huge falling out with Lisa Vanderpump during Season 9, didn’t love LVP’s message and neither did fans. After a Twitter user asked LVP, “Why didn’t you comment about vivienne westwood and have to comment on this?”, Kyle “liked” the tweet, referring to the recent death of British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna (Shutterstock)

We’re not exactly sure why this fan expected Lisa to comment on the death of Vivienne — we aren’t aware of any connection that they share except for being British — but what seemed obvious was that Kyle didn’t like seeing LVP diss Lisa Rinna.

Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards ended their friendships with Lisa Vanderpump during Season 9, after they accused her of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley adopting a dog from Vanderpump Dogs that eventually ended up in a kill shelter.