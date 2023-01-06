ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Has Some Of The Best Cities For Raising A Family In 2023

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Do you dream of having a family of your own ? Some areas offer more family-friendly features than others such as more career opportunities, great school systems, access to healthcare , and activities such as hiking, biking, and camping.

Harmony Healthcare IT compiled a list of the best cities to raise a family in 2023. The website states, "Our new report aims to find some of the most and least expensive cities to raise a family in 2023 by looking at a variety of data including the cost of living, education, childcare, crime, healthcare, and housing. We compared the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. to come up with this list."

According to the list, three of the top 10 least expensive cities for raising a family are right here in Arizona. Gilbert took the top spot, followed by Chandler at number two. Further down the list was Phoenix at number nine.

Here are the top 10 least expensive cities for raising a family:

  1. Gilbert, AZ
  2. Chandler, AZ
  3. Plano, TX
  4. Irving, TX
  5. Omaha, NE
  6. Garland, TX
  7. Lincoln, NE
  8. Wichita, KS
  9. Phoenix, AZ
  10. Fort Worth, TX

Arizona also has some of the least expensive healthcare costs. The state was third overall for cheapest healthcare.

Check out the full study on Harmony Healthcare IT's website .

Phoenix, AZ
