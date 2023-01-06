ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WV man charged with shooting at police faces new gun charges

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man charged with shooting at police officers earlier this year has been indicted on federal gun charges.

Richard Edward America III was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Clarksburg with illegally possessing “a small arsenal of weapons” despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for West Virginia’s northern district.

America, 45, of Salem, was also indicted for having silencers that were unregistered.

America fired at officers who had come to his house in Doddridge County to serve a search warrant in May, according to court records. Officers had gone to the house on suspicion that American had firearms he shouldn’t own. He fled the scene after the shooting but was later caught.

After the shooting, America was charged with six counts of attempted murder.

Police found 11 firearms, two silencers and ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The post WV man charged with shooting at police faces new gun charges appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hinton News

Bald eagle found shot in WVa, wing partially amputated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are seeking the public’s help for information in the shooting of an American bald eagle whose wing had to be partially amputated. The eagle was reported struck by a vehicle and was located and captured by a Division of Natural Resources officer on Dec. 31 in Randolph […] The post Bald eagle found shot in WVa, wing partially amputated appeared first on The Hinton News.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia school bus crash sends 15 children to hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said. The students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precaution after the bus crashed, officials told news outlets. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told WTRF-TV that there were no serious injuries. The sheriff’s […] The post West Virginia school bus crash sends 15 children to hospital appeared first on The Hinton News.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Bodies recovered after police confrontation led to drowning

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police. The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw the two men walking […] The post Bodies recovered after police confrontation led to drowning appeared first on The Hinton News.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games

West Virginia University now has a portable “pod” new parents can use to nurse babies or pump breast milk in private during football games. The transportable “nursing pod” is currently located at the WVU Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to Milan Puskar Stadium’s North Entrance each football season for use during game days […] The post WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games appeared first on The Hinton News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher’s appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31. DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia County prosecutor. She is a graduate of […] The post West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge appeared first on The Hinton News.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia to receive up to $4.8M for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help […] The post West Virginia to receive up to $4.8M for livestock project appeared first on The Hinton News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy