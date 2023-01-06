ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

westportjournal.com

Driver whose SUV was abandoned in Westport still missing

WESTPORT — Mystery shrouds the disappearance of a man whose SUV was abandoned — the driver’s keys, cellphones and empty wallet inside — along the local stretch of Interstate 95 nearly two weeks ago. The 2022 Ford Explorer found Dec. 30 between I-95’s southbound exits 18...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

12 Amazing Hotels With Indoor Pools in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some hotels with indoor pools in CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of the 11 best hotels in CT that have indoor pools. Whether you’re planning a trip to Connecticut and you’d like to book a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Waterbury Police Officer Fired For 'Unacceptable' Conduct

A Connecticut police officer was fired for "unacceptable" conduct during a traffic stop while he was directing traffic. The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street. During the stop, Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs

A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.  Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

