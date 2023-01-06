Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family Fun
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
State Rep. 'Q' Williams to take 'Final Ride' on Wednesday
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The body of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams will take a final ride from his hometown to the State Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to honor his memory and legacy according to his family. Williams died last week in a car crash on Rt. 9...
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
How Connecticut State Police plan to catch those driving while under the influence of marijuana
If a driver is operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, the traffic stop is relatively straightforward.
Conn. man who threatened to kill Massachusetts woman to be sentenced
A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to, harassing, and intimidating a Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Tuesday morning. Marshall Nicholas Fain, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, pleaded guilty in August to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting...
westportjournal.com
Driver whose SUV was abandoned in Westport still missing
WESTPORT — Mystery shrouds the disappearance of a man whose SUV was abandoned — the driver’s keys, cellphones and empty wallet inside — along the local stretch of Interstate 95 nearly two weeks ago. The 2022 Ford Explorer found Dec. 30 between I-95’s southbound exits 18...
Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 am
The proposal will be tested out in nine cities across the state.
State Police Special Investigations Unit raids NY Troopers PBA headquarters
Albany — The State Police Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association and the nearby office of its related Signal 30 Benefit Fund, which has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes. It’s unclear whether the raid also targeted...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Reading Between the Lines of the State of the State Address
State of the State addresses are often filled with high hopes and great one-liners, and very few specifics. So what can we gather from Gov. Ned Lamont's remarks this week as he enters his second term?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut Mirror co-founder and veteran state capitol reporter...
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
Connecticut Pizzeria Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' After Fire
A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after an early morning fire broke out in the eatery's kitchen.The blaze broke out at Sapore Pizzeria, located in the new London County town of Old Lyme, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the business announced."We are quite shocked, and will be closed …
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
connecticutexplorer.com
12 Amazing Hotels With Indoor Pools in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some hotels with indoor pools in CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of the 11 best hotels in CT that have indoor pools. Whether you’re planning a trip to Connecticut and you’d like to book a...
Waterbury Police Officer Fired For 'Unacceptable' Conduct
A Connecticut police officer was fired for "unacceptable" conduct during a traffic stop while he was directing traffic. The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street. During the stop, Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic...
2 Springfield men found with over 2 kilograms of fentanyl arrested in Conn.
A pair of Springfield men were arrested in Connecticut on Thursday after a narcotics investigation led police to uncover an alleged plot to sell over two kilograms of fentanyl, officials said. Daniel Alexis, 29, and Omar Mateo, 31, both of Springfield, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell more...
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Connecticut consumers scammed at alarming rate during holidays: BBB
According to the Better Business Bureau, Connecticut consumers were victimized by scammers at an alarming rate over the holiday season.
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
