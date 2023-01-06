“Over the past several months, representatives of NALP’s senior staff have been spending time visiting members,” says Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “And, as we did so, we kept hearing wonderful stories about how veterans are making a huge impact on this industry. Further, we had heard from many members how they use NALP’s Renewal and Remembrance event to send their veterans to Washington D.C., so they can be a part of the work we do at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall. After taking this all in, we saw an opportunity to bring all of these veterans together to create opportunities for them to connect and have an even larger impact on the industry.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO