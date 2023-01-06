AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored a season-high 25 points as No. 14 Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech 84-50 on Tuesday night. Kalscheur made five of six shots from 3-point range and was 10 of 14 overall as the Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) coasted to their sixth straight win. Jaren Holmes added 15 points. Caleb Grill finished with 14 after hitting four of his first six 3-pointers. Iowa State finished 12 of 22 from behind the arc. De’Vion Harmon led Tech (10-6, 0-4) with 14 points.

AMES, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO