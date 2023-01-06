ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Dr. Dre speaks out about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene using his music

Dr. Dre says he never gives politicians permission to use his music, especially Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who he suggested was “divisive and hateful.”. On Monday (January 9), Greene took to social media to seemingly tout how she helped get Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected as House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting. The GOP lawmaker posted a video that showed her strutting through the halls of Congress, with Dr. Dre’s “Still Dre” beat playing in the background.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Diamond, of Pro-Trump duo ‘Diamond and Silk’, dead at 51

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who with her sister made up the right-wing commentating duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died at 51, per HuffPost. Trump broke the news of Hardaway’s death on Monday (January 9), saying it was “totally unexpected.”...
New Pittsburgh Courier

David Marshall: Which Ben Carson legacy should we embrace?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—On November 18th former President Donald Trump announced his third consecutive presidential campaign making him the first major political figure to declare their candidacy for the 2024 election. He is the first former president in U.S. history to have a criminal referral from the House of Representatives sent to the Department of Justice. While every president takes a sworn oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, Trump is the first former president to call for “termination” of the Constitution. Add to the list the fact that his family’s real estate business, the Trump Organization, was recently found guilty of a tax fraud scheme.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Fulton County Grand Jury Completes Investigation Against Donald Trump, Fani Willis Could Seek Criminal Indictment

A Fulton County grand jury completed its investigation against former President Donald Trump. On Jan. 9, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney revealed that the grand jury filed its final report. Nearly one year ago, District Attorney Fani Willis requested a grand jury investigation into Trump and his alleged...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
New Pittsburgh Courier

5 types of threat – how those who want to divide us use language to stoke violence

Events like the riots in Brazil, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection two years before it and the mass shooting at the Colorado LGBTQ nightclub each occurred after certain groups repeatedly directed dangerous rhetoric against others. It’s the reason elected officials in the U.S. have begun examining the role language plays in provoking violence.
COLORADO STATE

