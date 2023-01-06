Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Dr. Dre speaks out about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene using his music
Dr. Dre says he never gives politicians permission to use his music, especially Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who he suggested was “divisive and hateful.”. On Monday (January 9), Greene took to social media to seemingly tout how she helped get Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected as House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting. The GOP lawmaker posted a video that showed her strutting through the halls of Congress, with Dr. Dre’s “Still Dre” beat playing in the background.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald Trump
Letitia James is taking no prisoners as she pushes forward her $250 million lawsuit against the Trump organization, with a judge ruling on Friday that their attempt to dismiss it was "frivolous." Attorney General James isn't backing down in her fight for justice - looks like Donald's legal team may be out of luck this time!
New Pittsburgh Courier
Diamond, of Pro-Trump duo ‘Diamond and Silk’, dead at 51
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who with her sister made up the right-wing commentating duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died at 51, per HuffPost. Trump broke the news of Hardaway’s death on Monday (January 9), saying it was “totally unexpected.”...
New Pittsburgh Courier
David Marshall: Which Ben Carson legacy should we embrace?
(TriceEdneyWire.com)—On November 18th former President Donald Trump announced his third consecutive presidential campaign making him the first major political figure to declare their candidacy for the 2024 election. He is the first former president in U.S. history to have a criminal referral from the House of Representatives sent to the Department of Justice. While every president takes a sworn oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, Trump is the first former president to call for “termination” of the Constitution. Add to the list the fact that his family’s real estate business, the Trump Organization, was recently found guilty of a tax fraud scheme.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Fulton County Grand Jury Completes Investigation Against Donald Trump, Fani Willis Could Seek Criminal Indictment
A Fulton County grand jury completed its investigation against former President Donald Trump. On Jan. 9, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney revealed that the grand jury filed its final report. Nearly one year ago, District Attorney Fani Willis requested a grand jury investigation into Trump and his alleged...
New Pittsburgh Courier
5 types of threat – how those who want to divide us use language to stoke violence
Events like the riots in Brazil, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection two years before it and the mass shooting at the Colorado LGBTQ nightclub each occurred after certain groups repeatedly directed dangerous rhetoric against others. It’s the reason elected officials in the U.S. have begun examining the role language plays in provoking violence.
Comments / 0