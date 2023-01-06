Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 battery life promises a welcome improvement
The OnePlus 11 is the company's flagship phone for 2023, and it holds back no punches with a classy design and powerful hardware on the inside, but what about the battery life?. The OnePlus 11 comes with a large, 5,000mAh battery, which should provide more than enough juice for the...
Phone Arena
Samsung in trouble? Challenging year ahead, according to Co-CEO
It’s not all rainbows and unicorns at Samsung, as it turns out. During the CES 2023 event, Samsung's Vice Chairman and Co-CEO, Han Jong-Hee, said the company is bracing for a rough year ahead, and they're looking to futuristic technologies like robots and the metaverse to drive new growth.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s new Galaxy A34 and A54 leaked ahead of January 18 announcement
Samsung confirmed this week its next Galaxy A series phone will be unveiled on January 18 in India. Without revealing the name of the phone, the South Korean giant made public a bunch of specs, which basically allows us to guess the device. We’ve been talking about certain Galaxy A...
Phone Arena
Want to see the Galaxy S23 Ultra introduced? Here's where and when to watch
Sure, it's only January 10th as these words are being typed, but before you know it February 1st will be here and everyone will be excited about the next Samsung Unpacked event. Earlier today, Samsung made the rumored February 1st date official. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy Note 23 Galaxy S23 Ultra will be introduced. All three are expected to be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi Civi 2 was actually the Xiaomi 13 Lite all along
On this very day, we reported that the Xiaomi 13 series has more in store for fans, beyond the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro that were released in China. The rumor mill is starting to run strong with the Xiaomi 13S Ultra, but this new listing reveals a new, unexpected member of the family: the Xiaomi 13 Lite.
Phone Arena
Apple adds a new useful parking feature to the Maps app
Apple Maps has come a long way since the app was first released in September 2012. At first, Maps was an unmitigated disaster with some roadways and even countries unlabeled or missing their names. A few places were incorrectly identified and Apple uncharacteristically released an apology with Tim Cook telling iPhone users to use Google Maps or other mapping and navigation apps until Apple Maps was fixed. A company-wide shakeup ensued resulting in the dismissal of longtime software chief Scott Forstall.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G starts receiving Android 13 update in the US, but there's a catch
The Galaxy A42 5G is one of Samsung’s smartphones that it’s nearing EOL (end of life) status, but we’re not there yet. Introduced back in November 2020, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G received two major Android updates already and is about to get its third, which is probably going to be its last.
Phone Arena
A Xiaomi premium flagship with lens technology from Leica is being prepped for a showcase
After a delayed launch, the Xiaomi 13 series finally took off. The Xiaomi 13 Pro in particular impressed through the Mi company’s partnership with Leica, which brought a 1” sensor for truly next-gen camera performance, albeit limited to the Chinese market. However, the story of the 13 series...
Phone Arena
iPhone 16 might ditch the Dynamic Island for under-panel camera and Face ID
As if it was yesterday when Apple shook up the iPhone design language by introducing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout, which debuted as an exclusive feature of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and just recently we heard that all of Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 devices will reportedly share the Dynamic Island, which could mark the demise of the notch.
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Even though it's 2023, today seems to be the perfect time to buy an Apple-made tablet from 2021. That is, of course, if you can settle for the outdated design and specifications of the ninth-gen "regular" iPad at a pretty much unbeatable starting price of 250 bucks or want a lot of storage space in addition to a lot of screen real estate and 5G connectivity but don't have a small fortune to spend.
Phone Arena
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Update: Most Best Buy locations have run out of the Duo 2. Microsoft gave the following statement to Windows Central about its availability status:. We are aware supply is currently falling short of demand in several markets. While we do not have inventory information to share at present, Surface Duo remains an important part of the Surface portfolio."
Phone Arena
Apple's focus on its headset could result in few upgrades to its existing products
With Apple using many of its resources to develop its mixed-reality headset, rumored to be called the Reality Pro, it appears as though the company is taking its foot off of the accelerator pedal when it comes to upgrades for some of its current devices this year. Apple surely needs to make sure that its AR/VR wearable is running perfectly out of the box considering that the device could be priced as high as $3,000.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G clears FCC with 25W fast charging
Even though the Samsung Unpacked event for the Galaxy S23 is right around the corner, that doesn’t mean that its entry-level phones are any less important. It’s been a while since we’ve talked about the M line of smartphones, which typically launch rather quietly. That, however, doesn’t...
Phone Arena
The Android version of the Google One app reaches a major milestone
The Google One cloud storage app reached a milestone that was noted by TechRadar. The app first was offered to consumers in 2018 and currently offers users additional storage for Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. The app's Play Store listing reveals that it has been downloaded on Android devices over one billion times.
Phone Arena
Voice Typing on Google Docs is getting improvements, making it way more useful than before
Okay, so voice typing isn't something new. It’s been on Google Docs ever since 2015, but it wasn’t one of its most popular features. Over time, the writing platform has received many different updates, so it was about time that Google returned to address voice typing too. Google...
Phone Arena
OnePlus gearing up to launch another (mid-range?) flagship killer
Since the competition in the smartphone industry has become more aggressive in the last couple of years, the line between mid-range and high-end products is thinner than ever. OnePlus’ iconic “flagship killers” are almost a thing of the past, as more handset manufacturers are trying to undercut the Chinese company.
Phone Arena
Apple's Dynamic Island to trickle down to iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has it that Apple might bring all upcoming iPhone 15 models across the same design language by bringing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The fresh design element, which has some functionality uses aside from eliminating the notch, was an exclusive new feature on last year's top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from shaking up the looks of the premium iPhones, the Dynamic Island is a bit more than your regular hole-punch: it is widely used in concert with the iOS interface, showing ongoing notifications, privacy indicators, music album art, navigational directions, and others.
Phone Arena
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Samsung’s flagship phones, ever since the super-well received Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 series, have been met with mixed reviews and opinions. Whether it was the lackluster battery life, fingerprint reader, and night photography of the Galaxy S10; the mediocre zoom, endurance, and the ridiculously high price of the Galaxy S20; or the plastic design for what was a pricey Galaxy S21 flagship, Samsung managed to create some controversy around its flagship phones.
Phone Arena
Report: Apple to replace Broadcomm, Qualcomm iPhone chips with its own in-house silicon
Apple is reportedly working on a chip that it hopes to employ on the iPhone starting in 2025. This chip would allow Apple to replace an important Broadcom chip used on the device, replacing it with one that it would design in-house. Bloomberg notes that this would be done in conjunction with the replacement of the Qualcomm modem chip used on the iPhone by the end of 2024 or 2025.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive than ever
The iPhone 14 might be less than 4 months old, but, naturally, Apple is already working on its successor - the iPhone 15. For better or worse, the Cupertino company is a creature of habit, and it works its magic in a very predictable manner. Thus, come September, we will...
