OnePlus 11 battery life promises a welcome improvement
The OnePlus 11 is the company's flagship phone for 2023, and it holds back no punches with a classy design and powerful hardware on the inside, but what about the battery life?. The OnePlus 11 comes with a large, 5,000mAh battery, which should provide more than enough juice for the...
Samsung’s new Galaxy A34 and A54 leaked ahead of January 18 announcement
Samsung confirmed this week its next Galaxy A series phone will be unveiled on January 18 in India. Without revealing the name of the phone, the South Korean giant made public a bunch of specs, which basically allows us to guess the device. We’ve been talking about certain Galaxy A...
Want to see the Galaxy S23 Ultra introduced? Here's where and when to watch
Sure, it's only January 10th as these words are being typed, but before you know it February 1st will be here and everyone will be excited about the next Samsung Unpacked event. Earlier today, Samsung made the rumored February 1st date official. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy Note 23 Galaxy S23 Ultra will be introduced. All three are expected to be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Apple's focus on its headset could result in few upgrades to its existing products
With Apple using many of its resources to develop its mixed-reality headset, rumored to be called the Reality Pro, it appears as though the company is taking its foot off of the accelerator pedal when it comes to upgrades for some of its current devices this year. Apple surely needs to make sure that its AR/VR wearable is running perfectly out of the box considering that the device could be priced as high as $3,000.
The Xiaomi Civi 2 was actually the Xiaomi 13 Lite all along
On this very day, we reported that the Xiaomi 13 series has more in store for fans, beyond the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro that were released in China. The rumor mill is starting to run strong with the Xiaomi 13S Ultra, but this new listing reveals a new, unexpected member of the family: the Xiaomi 13 Lite.
Remember Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2? It's now on sale at its lowest prices ever
Apple's iPad lineup at the beginning of 2023 is almost unusually expansive and full of objectively great mobile computing options for different budgets, but no matter your personal preferences when it comes to screen size, form factor, or processing power, it's hard to see how anyone could possibly view the company's 2021-released 10.2-inch model as the all-around best tablet for them.
Samsung in trouble? Challenging year ahead, according to Co-CEO
It’s not all rainbows and unicorns at Samsung, as it turns out. During the CES 2023 event, Samsung's Vice Chairman and Co-CEO, Han Jong-Hee, said the company is bracing for a rough year ahead, and they're looking to futuristic technologies like robots and the metaverse to drive new growth.
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Even though it's 2023, today seems to be the perfect time to buy an Apple-made tablet from 2021. That is, of course, if you can settle for the outdated design and specifications of the ninth-gen "regular" iPad at a pretty much unbeatable starting price of 250 bucks or want a lot of storage space in addition to a lot of screen real estate and 5G connectivity but don't have a small fortune to spend.
Start the new year in style with these sweet OnePlus 10 Pro, N20 5G, and Buds Pro deals
Who's excited for the impending US arrival of the hot new OnePlus 11 flagship? How about the equally fresh and, for the time being, equally inaccessible AirPods Pro 2-rivaling OnePlus Buds Pro 2? Are you instead intent on waiting for the mid-range Nord CE 3 5G and/or Nord 3... at the risk of never being able to buy those undoubtedly affordable handsets stateside?
The iPhone 14 Plus curse: Galaxy S24 Plus might get scrapped
A surprising report coming straight from Samsung's homeland, South Korea, has it that the largest Android manufacturer might seriously slim down its flagship lineup next year. According to The Elec, the Galaxy S24 Plus might get scrapped, leaving Samsung with just two traditional flagships, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The move is still not final, as Samsung is reportedly still juggling its options.
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G clears FCC with 25W fast charging
Even though the Samsung Unpacked event for the Galaxy S23 is right around the corner, that doesn’t mean that its entry-level phones are any less important. It’s been a while since we’ve talked about the M line of smartphones, which typically launch rather quietly. That, however, doesn’t...
Apple's darkly funny new iPhone 14 commercial highlights life-saving iOS 16 feature
Whether you personally like the iPhone 14 family or not, there's no denying Apple has done as solid a job as ever advertising its latest handsets and emphasizing their unique (and even not-so-unique) selling points in the last few months. Perhaps the coolest (and most effective) commercial to date is...
iPhone 16 might ditch the Dynamic Island for under-panel camera and Face ID
As if it was yesterday when Apple shook up the iPhone design language by introducing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout, which debuted as an exclusive feature of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and just recently we heard that all of Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 devices will reportedly share the Dynamic Island, which could mark the demise of the notch.
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G starts receiving Android 13 update in the US, but there's a catch
The Galaxy A42 5G is one of Samsung’s smartphones that it’s nearing EOL (end of life) status, but we’re not there yet. Introduced back in November 2020, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G received two major Android updates already and is about to get its third, which is probably going to be its last.
Nothing Phone (1) launches in the US via a beta program
Last week, in an interview with CNBC, Nothing’s Carl Pei confirmed that his company is trying to bring US carriers onboard and finally bring the Nothing Phone (1) to one of most competitive smartphone markets in the world. Today, Nothing announced that its first-ever smartphone will be available in...
OnePlus 7 series will no longer receive updates going forward
Introduced nearly four years ago, the OnePlus 7 series is getting retired, which means none of the phones will receive any sort of updates going forward.OnePlus released this week one last update for all four members of the lineup – OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, which brings very few changes.
Can you get a stylus phone for $150? Now you can!
A stylus-equipped phone for $150? Who would have guessed? But thanks to the latest Best Buy and Amazon deals, this is entirely possible. Motorola's budget offering, the Moto G Stylus (2021), is half price at the moment, which effectively means that you can score one for as low as $149.99!
Report: Apple to replace Broadcomm, Qualcomm iPhone chips with its own in-house silicon
Apple is reportedly working on a chip that it hopes to employ on the iPhone starting in 2025. This chip would allow Apple to replace an important Broadcom chip used on the device, replacing it with one that it would design in-house. Bloomberg notes that this would be done in conjunction with the replacement of the Qualcomm modem chip used on the iPhone by the end of 2024 or 2025.
Good news for Galaxy S20 owners - Samsung is testing One UI 5.1 on the series
Samsung’s software support cycle might be a bit confusing at times. Last year, the company made a promise to roll out four major Android updates to some of its high-end and mid-range phones. This apparently only applied to the S21 and newer models, with the Galaxy S20 series left with only three big updates.
A Xiaomi premium flagship with lens technology from Leica is being prepped for a showcase
After a delayed launch, the Xiaomi 13 series finally took off. The Xiaomi 13 Pro in particular impressed through the Mi company’s partnership with Leica, which brought a 1” sensor for truly next-gen camera performance, albeit limited to the Chinese market. However, the story of the 13 series...
