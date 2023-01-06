With Apple using many of its resources to develop its mixed-reality headset, rumored to be called the Reality Pro, it appears as though the company is taking its foot off of the accelerator pedal when it comes to upgrades for some of its current devices this year. Apple surely needs to make sure that its AR/VR wearable is running perfectly out of the box considering that the device could be priced as high as $3,000.

