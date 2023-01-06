Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Victoria Lee, rising MMA star, dies at 18
Mixed martial arts rising star Victoria Lee has died at 18. In an Instagram post on Saturday, MMA fighter Angela Lee shared that her younger sister, Victoria, had died last year on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death was shared. “She has gone too soon and our family has...
Watch the Dateline episode "The Secrets of Birch View Drive" now
Connie Dabate lived with her husband, Rick, and their two children on Birch View Drive in Ellington, Connecticut. It was normally a quiet street, but on the morning of December 23, 2015 – it was nothing but chaos. An alarm had been triggered at the Dabates’ house. And before...
Prince Harry takes aim at royal family ahead of bombshell memoir release
LONDON — Prince Harry unmasked his emotion and animosity toward Britain's royal family Sunday, blaming members for planting stories in tabloid media that he says have endangered his family. "They drove me from my country," Harry told Anderson Cooper on CBS' "60 Minutes." Harry has long alleged an unhealthy...
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' hits shelves
Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir “Spare” finally hit shelves after weeks of leaked stories and speculation. NBC’s Keir Simmons has the details on even more of the book's startling revelations. Jan. 11, 2023.
Kaley Cuoco’s baby bump makes 1st red carpet appearance at Golden Globes
Kaley Cuoco was glowing at the 2023 Golden Globes. The 37-year-old actor made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Jan. 10 at the The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Walking hand-in-hand with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the “Flight Attendant” star looked lovely in a lavender gown with...
Kaley Cuoco’s elaborate baby shower included unicorns and a light show
Kaley Cuoco is going all out to celebrate her first pregnancy. On Monday, Jan. 9, the 37-year-old actor shared photos on Instagram from her elaborate baby shower that she threw with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. In the first picture of the slideshow, Cuoco and the “Ozark” actor share a kiss onstage...
Jenna Bush Hager’s family has welcomed a kitten with a purfect name
Jenna Bush Hager has a new family member, who's the cutest feline you've ever seen. Hollywood Hager, or Holly for short, joined the fourth hour co-host's family over the weekend after Santa gave Jenna's daughter Mila a kitten for Christmas. Jenna says Mila, 9, couldn't believe Santa's gift, and that...
