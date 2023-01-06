Gov. Phil Murphy signs media literacy law to teach New Jersey students about fake news

New Jersey is now the latest state to ban the popular social media video platform TikTok from state government devices because of cybersecurity concerns. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday his administration has issued an order for that site and other “high-risk software and services” owned by Chinese and Russian companies be deleted and barred from many work phones and computers that the state government provides to public employees — specifically, those who work for departments, agencies, commissions, and boards of New Jersey’s executive branch.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO