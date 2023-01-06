ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Phil Murphy signs media literacy law to teach New Jersey students about fake news

By Jeremiah Poff, Education Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
speedball
3d ago

Wow this guy must go NOW, he is going to brainwash our children on truth and fiction!!!! School is for Educational purposes only!!!! Leave Our kids alone!! Murphy is a SICK MAN WALKING!!!!

Nolan Armstrong
4d ago

this is the most terrifying, authoritarian and tyrannical move I've ever seen

E-Man
2d ago

And everyone of you democrat voters keep on saying that you didn’t vote for a dictatorship. This is simple amazing what this murderer is doing to this state,

NEW JERSEY STATE

