LI man gets 22-to-life for attempting to murder wife in nude Queens hotel debacle

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A judge sentenced a 44-year-old Elmont man to 22 years-to-life in prison for shooting his wife in a Jamaica hotel, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.

Malcom White was arrested naked behind the Hillside Hotel on Queens Boulevard near Hillside Avenue on March 27, 2020 after law enforcement found his 34-year-old wife, also naked, in the hotel lobby with a gunshot wound to her arm.

His wife also had several bone fractures to her face.

“I believe that the sentence imposed today provides at least some measure of peace to the victim as she continues to recover,” said Katz. “I urge victims of domestic violence who need safety planning services, or help in securing an order of protection or shelter placement, to call us or contact a Family Justice Center immediately.”

White had been convicted of attempted murder and weapon possession. in July.