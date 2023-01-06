ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

smh in milwaukee
4d ago

It doesn't make any sense , going through the police academy and doing all that hard work to become a police officer, just to lose your job for being an idiot . Tomorrow when the shock wears off, I want you to practice these words here, welcome to McDonald's may I help you. ,🤪🤪🤪🤪😭😭🤣🤣🤣😎

Fivetons
4d ago

It's about time, and he is not the only one, there's dozens and dozens of dysfunctional so-called peace officers in all levels of law enforcement, it's just a matter of time when they're CAUGHT !!

CBS 58

Family sues Milwaukee police after a request to see bodycam footage of man's death denied

MILWAUKEE, WI (CBS 58 NEWS)-- The Milwaukee Police Department is at the forefront of two high profile cases in the city--two families demanding justice and transparency. The Wisconsin court of appeals ruled that bodycam footage related to a former Milwaukee police officer's deadly off-duty encounter with a friend back in 2020, should be made public. On Tuesday, another family filed a similar lawsuit, hoping for the same outcome.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect in murder of Milwaukee mail carrier appears in federal court

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the suspects accused of murdering a Milwaukee mail carrier appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. waived his preliminary hearing. He'll be arraigned next Thursday, Jan. 19. Ducksworth is charged with murdering 44-year-old Aundre Cross Dec. 9. Federal investigators believe Ducksworth...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, police arrest suspect

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicides of two teen cousins on Dec. 29. Police said the man, who is from South Milwaukee, is being referred to the district attorney's office for first-degree intentional homicide charges. Cousins Jaelen...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wanted Milwaukee man arrested following pursuit near Hampton and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday, Jan. 10. Authorities say the pursuit began just before 6 p.m. near N. 26th St. and W. Atkinson Avenue and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a median near Hampton and Teutonia and experienced mechanical failure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine stabbing in 2021, man sentenced after no contest plea

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a 2021 stabbing. Anthony Harrison, 56, pleaded no contest Tuesday, Jan. 10 to a charge of substantial battery with a dangerous weapon. He had been initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Police were called...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Pursuit ends in crash near 50th and Clarke, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man is in custody following a reckless driving pursuit Monday, Jan. 9. The pursuit began near N. 44th St. and W. Hope Street and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a fence near N. 50th St. and W. Clarke Street. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Police Name Suspect In New Year’s Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Racine police have named a suspect in a New Year’s shooting that left two people dead. Abdullah Rashada is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the shooting at Rerun’s Lounge on Washington Avenue. Police responded around 2:30 AM January 1st to what they described...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha man sentenced, threw brick at officer during 2020 unrest

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, convicted of obstructing an officer during 2020 unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Ashton Howard, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense in 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department...
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
ZION, IL

