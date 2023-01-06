ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Morphe makeup planning to close all US stores

By Lauren Sforza
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyJMS_0k65ZT0u00

( The Hill ) — Morphe makeup, a cosmetics company known for its collaborations with social media stars, announced Friday that it is planning to close all stores in the U.S.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the company said customers can continue to shop the Morphe brand online, at select retailers and at stores outside the U.S., which will remain open. There were nearly 20 U.S. stores listed on the Morphe website Friday, with nearly 10 located in California alone.

“We have made the difficult decision to close all Morphe stores in the U.S.,” Morphe tweeted. “We are forever grateful to our store teams for their passion, talent and dedication over the years.”

Morphe collaborations with social media personalities James Charles and Jeffree Star gained them popularity in the past, but eventually cut ties with both of them after Charles was accused of sexual misconduct in 2021 and Star was accused of using racist language in 2020. Bloomberg reported that these collaborations helped the company’s revenue top $400 million in 2019, but ultimately led to revenue falling in 2021 after cutting ties with the internet celebrities.

Morphe reintegrated its company into Forma Brands in 2020, which in addition to manufacturing its own makeup, would purchase other beauty brands under the company umbrella, The New York Times reported . Forma Brands then announced its new brands, including Morphe 2, Such Good Everything and Bad Habit, which was a skincare brand with social media celebrity Emma Chamberlain as its creative director.

Such Good Everything, a vitamin and supplement label, is no longer advertised on its website and Chamberlain is no longer involved with Bad Habit, according to the New York Times.

Morphe products are still sold in some retailers, including Ulta Beauty and Target, according to their respective websites.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Biden makes impression on El Paso leaders

The mayor showed him a picture book of migrants passing through El Paso. The bishop shared a letter written by a child in a Juarez, Mexico, shelter, seeking to reunite with her mother and brother in the United States.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Serious car accident leaves one woman badly injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A serious car crash in Sunland Park sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Sunland Park Fire department. Firefighters responded to the crash around 1 a.m. on Sunday on the 200 block of 3rd street in Sunland Park. SPFD said the crash was upgraded as […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

One person injured after train struck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police seize drugs, guns, bombs during arrest of Alamogordo man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 60-year-old Alamogordo, New Mexico, man was arrested and law enforcement was able to seize drugs, guns and homemade bombs during the incident. Alamogordo police teamed up with law enforcement from Dona Ana County, Holloman Air Force Base and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy