2023’s first full moon is a ‘micromoon.’ Here’s when you can see it

By Jocelina Joiner, Dara Bitler
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The first full moon of 2023 — called the wolf moon — will fill the night sky on Friday.

The Farmer’s Almanac said it became known as the wolf moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling during this time of year.

“It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that wolves howl for different reasons,” the Almanac states.

According to the Almanac, this full moon is a “micromoon,” which is essentially the opposite of a “supermoon.” A Micromoon occurs when the full moon is at its farthest point from Earth instead of at its nearest.

The distance doesn’t affect the moon’s size or brightness, only the perception of each.

How to see the 1st meteor shower of 2023

The first meteor shower of 2023 happened this week. The Quadrantids meteor shower peaked earlier this week, however, you can still catch the light show until Jan. 16 .

The next full moon will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5. It is called the snow moon due to the heavy snow that typically falls in February.

