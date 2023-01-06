ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Documents marked classified found at Penn Biden Center

The Justice Department is overseeing a review into documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The documents are from President Biden's vice presidential office at the center, the sources said. Adriana Diaz reports.

