Flower Mound, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm

H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Daily Thread opens in Highland Village

Daily Thread, an affordable women’s apparel store, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village. “We are honored to welcome Daily Thread to The Shops at Highland Village as the retailer’s first location in Texas,” said Ginny Tirey, marketing coordinator at The Shops at Highland Village. “Daily Thread is sure to become the Highland Village community’s go-to spot for affordable women’s fashion.”
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — January 2023

Happy New Year, Flower Mound! I hope you had a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones. Your Town accomplished some amazing things in 2022. We started the year off strong by welcoming new Town Manager James Childers in January; our first responders and Public Works crews kept everything running smoothly and safely during winter storms in February; our Parks and Rec staff launched two new special events with our Holi Festival and Diwali Festival of Lights; our Communications team launched a new and improved Town website (www.flower-mound.com) in May; a redesigned Rheudasil Park opened in August; Town Council doubled the homestead exemption to give property owners some relief; our Public Works Department worked on and completed many important capital projects to improve our parks, streets, and water, wastewater, and stormwater systems; and so much more. It’s far too much to name in this column, but keep an eye out this spring for our Annual Report, as well as our State of the City video, which recap our accomplishments throughout the past year.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Trisha Faye

Grapevine Botanical Gardens

Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
GRAPEVINE, TX
inforney.com

Kroger on Teasley Lane gets a fresh look, offers free breakfast during Wednesday event

The Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane will host a grand reopening of its renovated store Wednesday morning. The store, which underwent renovations beginning in late August, will unveil an improved produce selection, updates to the deli and bakery and meat and seafood departments and expanded wine options. Wednesday’s reopening event will include product samples and giveaways, a $2,000 check presentation to benefit the Denton Community Food Center and members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as guests. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will also attend the ribbon-cutting.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

LETTER: Future of ESD #1 is bright

During this period of transition, I want to send a clear and concise message of reassurance and action to the citizens served by Denton County Emergency Services District #1. First and foremost, the men and women of the Denton County ESD #1 have continued to respond to the calls and the needs of citizens with the same timeliness, expertise, and professionalism they have always demonstrated.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

