Happy New Year, Flower Mound! I hope you had a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones. Your Town accomplished some amazing things in 2022. We started the year off strong by welcoming new Town Manager James Childers in January; our first responders and Public Works crews kept everything running smoothly and safely during winter storms in February; our Parks and Rec staff launched two new special events with our Holi Festival and Diwali Festival of Lights; our Communications team launched a new and improved Town website (www.flower-mound.com) in May; a redesigned Rheudasil Park opened in August; Town Council doubled the homestead exemption to give property owners some relief; our Public Works Department worked on and completed many important capital projects to improve our parks, streets, and water, wastewater, and stormwater systems; and so much more. It’s far too much to name in this column, but keep an eye out this spring for our Annual Report, as well as our State of the City video, which recap our accomplishments throughout the past year.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO