“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSDallas, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Water Utilities warns about fraudulent signage posted on doors
Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about fraudulent door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." City officials said in a press release that customers should...
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm
H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
Car smashes into Denton apartment, lots of damage but no injuries
There’s a big mess to clean up at a Denton apartment building where a car veered out of control Monday – crashing into the living room of one unit at the complex on Carroll Boulevard a few blocks from the UNT campus.
Daily Thread opens in Highland Village
Daily Thread, an affordable women’s apparel store, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village. “We are honored to welcome Daily Thread to The Shops at Highland Village as the retailer’s first location in Texas,” said Ginny Tirey, marketing coordinator at The Shops at Highland Village. “Daily Thread is sure to become the Highland Village community’s go-to spot for affordable women’s fashion.”
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
New Dickies corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Worth
The 100-year-old workwear brand is relocating from West Vickery Boulevard.
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — January 2023
Happy New Year, Flower Mound! I hope you had a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones. Your Town accomplished some amazing things in 2022. We started the year off strong by welcoming new Town Manager James Childers in January; our first responders and Public Works crews kept everything running smoothly and safely during winter storms in February; our Parks and Rec staff launched two new special events with our Holi Festival and Diwali Festival of Lights; our Communications team launched a new and improved Town website (www.flower-mound.com) in May; a redesigned Rheudasil Park opened in August; Town Council doubled the homestead exemption to give property owners some relief; our Public Works Department worked on and completed many important capital projects to improve our parks, streets, and water, wastewater, and stormwater systems; and so much more. It’s far too much to name in this column, but keep an eye out this spring for our Annual Report, as well as our State of the City video, which recap our accomplishments throughout the past year.
keranews.org
'I'm just happy that it's happening': Construction begins on Arlington active adult center
The project known as the “active adult center” will include a full-court gym, swimming areas, a walking track, event program space and an outdoor patio. Voters greenlit the city to spend $45 million in bond funding in a 2017 special bond election. The wait has been longer for...
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
fortworthreport.org
City seeks to bring in private dollars to Altamesa and McCart through public investment
When Annie Redowl, 46, first opened her Filipino grocery store off of McCart Avenue almost five years ago, the first question customers asked her was, “Do you have a gun?”. “I said, ‘What for?’” said Redowl, who owns Pinoy’s Best Oriental Market, now located on Altamesa Boulevard.
Man fatally struck by car while trying to cross Arlington highway, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police say a man has died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street Monday night. The department responded to the incident shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 900 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Cooper Street in Arlington.
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash Pad
According to the CDCNaegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism known as an amoeba that is found in warm, fresh water like lakes and rivers as well as in soil. It infects people by entering people's noses and traveling to the brain with devastating consequences.
Grapevine Botanical Gardens
Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
inforney.com
Kroger on Teasley Lane gets a fresh look, offers free breakfast during Wednesday event
The Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane will host a grand reopening of its renovated store Wednesday morning. The store, which underwent renovations beginning in late August, will unveil an improved produce selection, updates to the deli and bakery and meat and seafood departments and expanded wine options. Wednesday’s reopening event will include product samples and giveaways, a $2,000 check presentation to benefit the Denton Community Food Center and members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as guests. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will also attend the ribbon-cutting.
One person killed in high-speed crash in Arlington
A woman has been killed in a high-speed crash in Arlington over the weekend. Police say one pick-up sideswiped another on I-20 near Collins Sunday. The driver of a Ford F-150 was going very fast when it hit a Dodge Ram.
LETTER: Future of ESD #1 is bright
During this period of transition, I want to send a clear and concise message of reassurance and action to the citizens served by Denton County Emergency Services District #1. First and foremost, the men and women of the Denton County ESD #1 have continued to respond to the calls and the needs of citizens with the same timeliness, expertise, and professionalism they have always demonstrated.
