Illinois State

WQAD

MLK Day events in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just a few days away on Monday, Jan. 16, and there's plenty of events happening around the Quad Cities to honor one of our nation's greatest leaders. Here's a list of celebrations, lectures and other events dedicated to honoring the...
WQAD

Gov. Reynolds gives 2023 Condition of the State

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her Condition of the State address Tuesday night to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature. The annual...
DES MOINES, IA
WQAD

QC Hy-Vee stores honor Betty White with pet supply drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores are teaming up to collect pet food and supplies in honor Betty White's birthday on Jan. 17. Television actress Betty White, best known for her role as Rose on "Golden Girls," was widely known as an animal lover. Some organizations have used her birthday of Jan. 17 as a way to honor White's memory after her death on Dec.. 31, 2021.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Family Resources in the QC receiving $300,000 to help reduce gun violence

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities non-profit is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to help reduce gun violence in the area. Family Resources in the Quad Cities is receiving $300,000 in support of Group Violence Intervention (GVI), a Davenport program rolled out in 2022 that connects government, police, community and social services with people that have been affected by gun violence.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Pritzker signs Illinois assault weapons ban into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban into law Tuesday night, hours after the Illinois House passed it in Springfield. "I'm signing this legislation tonight so it can take immediate effect," Pritzker said in a press conference Tuesday night. Pritzker announced the bill's signing...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

After stepping down as minority leader, Durkin to exit Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will leave the Illinois Statehouse Tuesday for the last time as a state legislator. After a bruising 2022 election cycle in which House Republicans lost five seats, Durkin did not seek another term as leader of the caucus. But on Tuesday, the final scheduled day of the 102nd General Assembly, he resigned his seat altogether, and he left with some less-than-complimentary words for his own party.
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Lawmakers pass assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House gave final passage Tuesday to a bill banning the purchase, sale and manufacture of semi-automatic assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines in the state while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. The House had...
ILLINOIS STATE

