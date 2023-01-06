Read full article on original website
Iowa produced 4.5 billion gallons of ethanol in 2022, another record
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Farmers across the globe are looking to Iowa when it comes to ethanol production. That's because the state had yet another record-breaking year in ethanol production. A total of 4.5 billion gallons were produced in Iowa alone, up from 4.4 billion in 2021. The Iowa Renewable...
MLK Day events in the Quad Cities
MOLINE, Ill — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just a few days away on Monday, Jan. 16, and there's plenty of events happening around the Quad Cities to honor one of our nation's greatest leaders. Here's a list of celebrations, lectures and other events dedicated to honoring the...
Gov. Reynolds gives 2023 Condition of the State
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her Condition of the State address Tuesday night to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature. The annual...
QC Hy-Vee stores honor Betty White with pet supply drive
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores are teaming up to collect pet food and supplies in honor Betty White's birthday on Jan. 17. Television actress Betty White, best known for her role as Rose on "Golden Girls," was widely known as an animal lover. Some organizations have used her birthday of Jan. 17 as a way to honor White's memory after her death on Dec.. 31, 2021.
Legal protections for abortion providers, seekers poised for Pritzker’s signature
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Democrats in the General Assembly on Tuesday approved a wide-ranging measure aimed at shoring up Illinois’ position as a “haven” for abortion access in the Midwest, including legal protections for health care professionals and patients traveling from states where abortion access is illegal or restricted.
Family Resources in the QC receiving $300,000 to help reduce gun violence
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities non-profit is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to help reduce gun violence in the area. Family Resources in the Quad Cities is receiving $300,000 in support of Group Violence Intervention (GVI), a Davenport program rolled out in 2022 that connects government, police, community and social services with people that have been affected by gun violence.
Pritzker signs Illinois assault weapons ban into law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban into law Tuesday night, hours after the Illinois House passed it in Springfield. "I'm signing this legislation tonight so it can take immediate effect," Pritzker said in a press conference Tuesday night. Pritzker announced the bill's signing...
After stepping down as minority leader, Durkin to exit Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will leave the Illinois Statehouse Tuesday for the last time as a state legislator. After a bruising 2022 election cycle in which House Republicans lost five seats, Durkin did not seek another term as leader of the caucus. But on Tuesday, the final scheduled day of the 102nd General Assembly, he resigned his seat altogether, and he left with some less-than-complimentary words for his own party.
JB Pritzker takes oath of office for 2nd term as Illinois governor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year have suggested he may be eyeing a run for president, on Monday was sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion he used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
Lawmakers pass assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House gave final passage Tuesday to a bill banning the purchase, sale and manufacture of semi-automatic assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines in the state while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. The House had...
